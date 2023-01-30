1h ago

Johannesburg Water says infrastructure in recovery after outages in city

Alex Patrick
Joburg water resevoir. Joburg Water says its infrastructure is in recovery after weekend outages.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • Sunday's power failure at the Eikenhof pump station caused the depletion of Rand Water's reservoir levels.
  • The bulk water supplier has been struggling with its reservoir levels since the beginning of the month. 
  • Johannesburg Water said its infrastructure was now in recovery after the weekend outages. 

A power failure at the Eikenhof pump station on Sunday resulted in the depletion of Rand Water's reservoirs levels, leaving some at a 0% storage level.

The bulk water supplier has been struggling with low levels at its reservoirs since 9 January. 

On Monday, Johannesburg Water, which distributes water from Rand Water, said infrastructure was in recovery.

It added it was monitoring "severely constrained reservoirs and towers" impacted by the recent power failure at the Eikenhof pump station. 

Joburg water crisis: Are your taps running dry? We want to hear from you

Some residents in the city have been without constant water supply for two days.

The following infrastructure levels were recorded on Monday afternoon:
  • Honeydew systems: Reservoir level is critically low. The tower is stable.
  • Parktown 2 reservoir: Reservoir levels are critically low to empty.
  • Helderkruin systems: The reservoir is critically low to empty. The tower levels are critically low.
  • Linden systems: Linden reservoir is low. Linden tower is critically low to empty. 
  • Hursthill reservoirs: Both reservoirs are critically low. Customers in high-lying areas will experience no water/poor pressure. 
  • Brixton systems: The outlet of Brixton reservoir has been isolated to build capacity and to sustain supply to the tower, which is also critically low. 
  • Alexander Park reservoir: Reservoir levels remain critically low.
  • Eagle Nest reservoir: Reservoir levels are critically low. 
  • Crown Gardens systems: The outlet of Crown Gardens reservoir has been isolated due to low levels. The tower is empty. 
  • Aeroton systems: The reservoir is low, and the tower is empty.
  • Quellerina tower: Levels are critically low to empty.
  • Florida North Tower: Levels are critically low to empty. 
  • Constantia Tower: Levels are critically low to empty. 
  • Horison Tower: Levels are critically low to empty. 
  • Waterval Tower: Levels are critically low to empty. 

Meanwhile, Tshwane has been suffering with water outages for a week now.

On Sunday, Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducted an oversight visit at the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

The health department had to make emergency plans for water tankers after the hospital ran dry on Saturday. 

Rand Water is blaming power outages and high water consumption during the heat wave.


Read more on:
