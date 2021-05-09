56m ago

add bookmark

John Curran murder: Accused faces 18-year sentence for killing Irish aid worker in plea deal - report

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Curran
John Curran
PHOTO: Facebook
  • Mitspa Oyoka has entered into a plea deal with the State, admitting that he killed Irish aid worker John Curran in 2018.
  • According to the plea deal, Oyoka will face an 18-year jail sentence.
  • Oyoka initially claimed that he acted in self-defence against Curran's unwanted sexual advances towards him.

Nightclub employee Mitspa Oyoka, who killed Irish aid worker John Curran in Cape Town in 2018, has entered into a plea deal with the State in terms of which he faces 18 years in jail.

After initially claiming that he acted in self-defence, Oyoka entered into the plea and sentencing agreement in the Western Cape High Court this week and confessed to killing Curran, according to a Sunday Times report.

He is expected to be sentenced to 18 years in jail when he appears in court in June, according to the agreement, the publication reported.

News24 previously reported that Oyoka, 27, met Curran through gay dating site Grindr. Curran invited him to his apartment at a high-security complex in Buitengracht Street, Cape Town, in November 2018.

He initially told the court that he murdered Curran because he made unwanted sexual advances towards him, and that he acted in self-defence.

CCTV footage

The Weekend Argus reported at the time that Curran had given a security guard at his apartment block permission to allow Oyoka through a security door on the floor where he lived.

The publication reported that a series of CCTV stills, which police released, showed Oyoka taking the lift to that floor. When a guard followed the 27-year-old in the next lift, Curran motioned to the guard that it was his guest.

A domestic worker discovered Curran's body the following day. His body was lying in a pool of blood and there were open wounds on his forehead.

The plea agreement states that Oyoka used "excessive violence and acted out of greed". He stole Curran's cellphone.

The Irishman, who was 60 at the time, had completed his tenure as director of education for Mellon Educate South Africa and was supposed to head home at the time of his death.

Oyoka is believed to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the Department of Home Affairs submitted a statement to the court to say it had no record of the accused after 2015.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourtscrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 4357 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 4033 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 452 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.05
0.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.67
0.0%
EUR/ZAR
17.10
0.0%
AUD/ZAR
11.03
0.0%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
0.0%
Gold
1,831.32
0.0%
Silver
27.45
0.0%
Palladium
2,929.64
0.0%
Platinum
1,256.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.28
+0.3%
Top 40
62,573
+1.4%
All Share
68,520
+1.4%
Resource 10
71,474
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,856
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,711
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo