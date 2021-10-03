8h ago

add bookmark

John Hlophe, Busisiwe Mkhwebane among nominations for chief justice

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane have been nominated for the chief justice post.
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane have been nominated for the chief justice post.
Pauli Van Wyk/Beeld
  • Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are among those nominated for the chief justice post.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has, for the first time, opened up the nomination process to the public.
  • The frontrunners are reportedly Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, SCA President Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane have been nominated for the chief justice post.

The public had until 1 October to send in their nominations and a selection panel will now shortlist suitable candidates for President Cyril Ramaphosa's consideration.

Lobby group SA Natives Forum confirmed in a statement that it had, together with the Black Lawyers Association and Democracy in Action, nominated Hlophe and Mkhwebane.

"We believe our nomination[s] will ensure that the Constitution of the republic is respected and secured," it said.

However, the chances that Hlophe and Mkhwebane will secure the role are seen as slim.

Last month, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced that it had voted for Hlophe to face impeachment, paving the way for him to become the first judge in democratic South African history to be removed from office.

READ | 'I have not outsourced anything' - Ramaphosa on chief justice selection process

However, the JSC committed to not recommend Hlophe's suspension to Ramaphosa until his major court challenge against the gross misconduct finding against him was finalised, News24 previously reported.

In April, the tribunal unanimously found that Hlophe had tried to improperly influence Constitutional Court justices, Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde, to rule in favour of then ANC president Jacob Zuma in a 2008 case about the admissibility of 93 000 pages of evidence in his corruption trial.

Hlophe was adamant that the tribunal's findings against him were legally and factually suspect and should be overturned. He also disputed the legitimacy of the JSC vote that led to his possible impeachment.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane has become the first Public Protector to be criminally charged and faces two counts of perjury.

She is accused of lying under oath in November 2017 when she unlawfully and intentionally deposed to an answering affidavit under oath in a Gauteng High Court review.

The frontrunners in the race to become chief justice are reportedly Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The Sunday Times reported that while they all had strong support, Maya seemed to be the consensus candidate.

Maya, 57, started as an attorney's clerk in 1987. After sitting as an acting judge in the High Courts in the Western Cape and Mthatha in 1999, she was first made a permanent judge the following year. She has been SCA president since 2017.

Zondo, 61, is chair of the State Capture Inquiry and has been trying to finalise its work amid his appointment as acting chief justice in July. 

Mlambo, 60, is credited for his administrative leadership and building Legal Aid SA into a success story, according to an analysis by Franny Rabkin in the Sunday Times.

READ | Hlophe abandons interdict application - Speaker will abide by ruling of the court

His notable rulings include giving media houses the nod for full audio and partial television broadcasts of the trial of convicted killer Oscar Pistorius in 2014; and ruling that the government's failure to detain former Sudanese president Omar Al-Bashir was inconsistent with the Constitution.

Madlanga, 59, was permanently appointed as a High Court judge in Mthatha in 1996, becoming the youngest judge in South Africa at the time.

He served as evidence leader at both the commission of inquiry into the fitness of Bheki Cele to hold office as national police commissioner, and at the Marikana Commission of Inquiry. He was appointed – directly from his practice as an advocate – to become a Constitutional Court Justice in 2013.

The term of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who took long leave this year, comes to an end later this month.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
john hlophebusisiwe mkhwebanecourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 533 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 918 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 1852 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.86
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.12
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.23
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,760.66
0.0%
Silver
22.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,923.00
0.0%
Platinum
975.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.28
+1.2%
Top 40
57,266
-1.0%
All Share
63,661
-1.0%
Resource 10
57,212
-1.5%
Industrial 25
81,116
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,589
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

29 Sep

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo