'John Wick is coming to say hello': Murderous fictional character makes cameo at Modack trial

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Nafiz Modack appears at Cape Town Magistrate's Court.
Nafiz Modack appears at Cape Town Magistrate's Court.
Brenton Greach/Gallo
  • The bail application of Nafiz Modack and his co-accused is continuing in the Blue Downs Regional Court.
  • Modack, former rugby player Zane Kilian, Jacques Cronje, Ricardo Morgan, Amaal Jantjies, Jannick Adonis and cop Ashley Tabisher stand accused of being part of a racketeering enterprise which conspired to murder Anti Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.
  • Modack is alleged to have run a criminal enterprise that plotted attacks on Kinnear in September 2020.

The broody and murderous fictional character John Wick played by Keanu Reeves made a cameo appearance in the bail application of Nafiz Modack and others implicated in the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear. 

"John Wick is coming to say hello," one of Modack's co-accused, Jacques Cronje, allegedly warned an investment manager whose client was upset about a significant loss. 

According to an affidavit submitted by investigating officer Eddie Clark to the Blue Downs Regional Court, in opposing bail in the sprawling case which includes Zane Kilian as an accused, the threats became more violent. 

Wick, a fictional character from the film franchise of the same name, is a retired hitman who returns to carry out an act of revenge.

Prosecutor Adnaan Gelderbloem is of one of three prosecutors running point on the huge case and he turned to the alleged kidnapping and extortion of an investment advisor, Samier Vallie, and the attempted murder of his lawyer William Booth. 

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 07: Zane Kilian appe
Zane Kilian appears at Cape Town Magistrate's Court.
Gallo Images Brenton Greach/Gallo

This aspect of the application related to Modack, his co-accused alleged money launderer Ricardo Morgan, and former rugby player Kilian's alleged location pings of the investment manager's phone. 

They were allegedly helping a Durban investor recover money from a "high risk" and unsuccessful investment facilitated by Vallie. 

Gelderbloem explained the Durban man had given Vallie R535 000 to invest. 

Vallie gave him the sliding scale of returns based on low or high risk. 

The investor opted for high risk and ultimately lost his money, and did not get the R2.4 million he expected. 

He laid a complaint with Durban North police but felt nothing was happening, so he was connected with Modack who he was told would help him get the money back. 

Turned

Modack's alleged associate, Cronje, contacted Vallie to say he wanted investment advice and once he had him in a Century City hotel, the tables turned. 

Charl Kinnear
Anti-Gang Unit senior detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.
Netwerk24 Melinda Stuurman

Cronje demanded Vallie pay R2.4 million back and after a lengthy to-and fro, with Modack on speaker phone at times, Vallie had a proof of payment sent over to prove Vallie had been paid the half a million, and not R2.4 million. 

At that point, there were just threats of breaking Vallie's laptop, and not letting him go, but he could not leave until he had paid the R535 million. 

Vallie struggled to pay a first tranche of R90 000 immediately because he needed his wife's signature. 

So, Cronje made him go home to do it, driving with him, with a car consisting three of Modack's bodyguards trailing them. 

Fee

Cronje needed the money to be paid into his Capitec account. By then, Modack had applied a R109 000 recovery fee on top of the money they said Vallie owed. 

There were more banking problems and Vallie said he could pay by 08:00 the next day. 

But the banking gods were not on his side the next day, so Cronje turned to John Wick and the mafia to frighten him.

When Gelderbloem read out the messages, people in the court stifled giggles. Cronje himself put his head down, and tried to conceal the squeaks coming from his mask as his eyes crinkled and he tried to control his laughter. 

They continued: "Get your doctor ready", "Sit down look carefully at your left hand, look carefully at it", "My friend, die is 'n warning" and, chillingly "Don't fok mafia you will die if you do". 

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 06: Canadian actor Keanu Ree
Canadian actor Keanu Reeves plays the fictional character, John Wick.
Getty Images Isa Foltin/WireImage

He added: "Die polisie kan vokol maak [the police can do f--- all]" and gave him 30 minutes to draw the money. 

Gelderbloem explained John Wick was portrayed as an angry man who shot people. 

He said:

Unfortunately for Mr Vallie, it was not a movie but real life.

Vallie eventually had to move house after a brick was thrown through a window. He went into hiding in a safe house. 

In the meantime, Vallie obtained the services of Booth who obtained a protection order for him and ultimately Modack lost the R109 000 recovery fee. 

Morgan had allegedly been the person whose account the money should be paid into. 

Kilian allegedly did the location tracking via pings. 

Gelderbloem resumed after lunch with the murder attempt on Booth.

