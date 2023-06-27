Johnny Baartman admits to killing his ex-wife, doctor's report says

Johnny Baartman, a former teacher from Gqeberha, admitted to the district surgeon that he killed his ex-wife.

Desiree Baartman's body was found last week in a stormwater drain.

The district surgeon's report said Baartman did not plan the murder but that it was "[on] the spur of the moment".

Johnny Baartman, a former high school teacher from Gqeberha accused of murdering his ex-wife, admitted to a district surgeon that he killed her “[on] the spur of the moment after she allegedly provoked him,” the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday.

Baartman, 59, was arrested and charged last week after authorities discovered Desiree Baartman's body in a stormwater drain in Jagtersvlakte, following her mysterious disappearance on 9 June.

Baartman led police to her body.

The divorced couple and parents of two, still shared a home in Nagel Street, Bethelsdorp, which is where Desiree was last seen alive. Baartman’s legal representative, Qhamani Sinefu, requested on Monday that his client see the district surgeon because he had suicidal tendencies.

The district surgeon's report was ready on Tuesday morning and State prosecutor, Melani Hammett, read it into the record.

Hammett stated: “He admits to killing his ex-wife after he was apparently provoked. He regrets what had happened and said he did not plan it. It just happened [on] the spur of the moment.

“He is not drinking nor smoking, he is emotional and crying but the fact that he tried to hide the body and clean the house makes it seem that he was aware of what he was doing,” Hammett read.

The district surgeon also made a recommendation that Baartman be assessed by a psychiatrist.

After a short adjournment where Sinefu consulted with his client, he told the court that Baartman had not made a confession or admission.

"These are only utterances that he made to the district surgeon," Sinefu stressed.

He added that Baartman was eager to settle the court case as quickly as possible.

The matter was postponed to 18 July.