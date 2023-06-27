1h ago

Share

Johnny Baartman admits to killing his ex-wife, doctor's report says

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johnny Baartman admitted to killing his ex-wife, Desiree Baartman, in a district surgeon's report read into the record in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Johnny Baartman admitted to killing his ex-wife, Desiree Baartman, in a district surgeon's report read into the record in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout
  • Johnny Baartman, a former teacher from Gqeberha, admitted to the district surgeon that he killed his ex-wife.
  • Desiree Baartman's body was found last week in a stormwater drain. 
  • The district surgeon's report said Baartman did not plan the murder but that it was "[on] the spur of the moment".

Johnny Baartman, a former high school teacher from Gqeberha accused of murdering his ex-wife, admitted to a district surgeon that he killed her “[on] the spur of the moment after she allegedly provoked him,” the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday.

Baartman, 59, was arrested and charged last week after authorities discovered Desiree Baartman's body in a stormwater drain in Jagtersvlakte, following her mysterious disappearance on 9 June.

Baartman led police to her body.

The divorced couple and parents of two, still shared a home in Nagel Street, Bethelsdorp, which is where Desiree was last seen alive.

Baartman’s legal representative, Qhamani Sinefu, requested on Monday that his client see the district surgeon because he had suicidal tendencies.

The district surgeon's report was ready on Tuesday morning and State prosecutor, Melani Hammett, read it into the record.

Hammett stated: “He admits to killing his ex-wife after he was apparently provoked. He regrets what had happened and said he did not plan it. It just happened [on] the spur of the moment.

Woman sitting on bench.
Desiree Baartman.
Supplied

“He is not drinking nor smoking, he is emotional and crying but the fact that he tried to hide the body and clean the house makes it seem that he was aware of what he was doing,” Hammett read.

The district surgeon also made a recommendation that Baartman be assessed by a psychiatrist.

After a short adjournment where Sinefu consulted with his client, he told the court that Baartman had not made a confession or admission.

READ | Ex-husband pointed out where Desiree Baartman's body was dumped, police confirm

"These are only utterances that he made to the district surgeon," Sinefu stressed.

He added that Baartman was eager to settle the court case as quickly as possible.

The matter was postponed to 18 July.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johnny baartmandesiree baartmaneastern capegqeberhacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Vladimir Putin will risk leaving his country to attend the BRICS summit after the attempted Russian rebellion?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he won't miss it
29% - 403 votes
No, he'll stay home
71% - 974 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.51
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.60
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.29
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Platinum
924.26
-0.1%
Palladium
1,291.34
-2.1%
Gold
1,914.48
-0.5%
Silver
22.89
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.18
+0.4%
Top 40
69,357
+0.6%
All Share
74,544
+0.4%
Resource 10
61,612
-1.5%
Industrial 25
103,878
+2.2%
Financial 15
15,643
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

2h ago

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo