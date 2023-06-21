54m ago

Johnny Baartman, suspected of killing his ex-wife, wants to 'tell the court everything'

Candice Bezuidenhout
Johnny Baartman in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Johnny Baartman in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout/News24
  • A Gqeberha man accused of murdering his ex-wife wants to tell the court everything about the crime.
  • Johnny Baartman appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, hours after Desiree Baartman's body was found.
  • The case was postponed to Monday. 

A Gqeberha man accused of murdering his ex-wife, Desiree Baartman, wants to tell the court everything about the crime, the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

Johnny Baartman was arrested after his ex-wife allegedly went missing on Friday, 9 June.

He reported her missing last Wednesday at the SAPS in Bethelsdorp.

But hours after heartbroken loved ones gathered outside the former couple's home for a vigil on Tuesday night, her body was removed from a stormwater drain in Jagtersvlakte next to Stanford Road that runs 3.7m deep.

Prosecutor, Melani Hammett, told the court Baartman "wants to put everything to the court" and asked for a postponement in order to arrange this.

Dressed in the same blue jacket and jeans that he wore at his previous court appearance on Tuesday, Baartman, with a blue mask covering his mouth and nose, stood in the dock and stared at the floor in front of him.

READ | Body of Desiree Baartman, the Gqeberha woman missing since 9 June, found in stormwater drain

He failed to make eye contact with any of his family members, including his two children seated in the public gallery.

Baartman's legal representative, Sinefu Qhamani, said his client was in a fragile emotional state and had self-inflicted wounds on both his wrists.

The dressings on these wounds were changed at Livingstone Hospital in the city on Wednesday afternoon before his court appearance.

Woman with glasses
Desiree Baartman's body was found in a stormwater drain on Tuesday following her disappearance almost two weeks ago.
Facebook

"He tried to commit suicide on Saturday and was taken to Livingstone Hospital on Sunday. We would therefore like to make an application for the accused to be placed in isolation so that he does not harm himself," Qhamani said.

He also mentioned that Baartman needed medication for his chronic conditions, hypertension and cholesterol.

Qhamani asked the court for a correctional supervision report, although acknowledging that it might be premature to do so.

Hammett agreed that it was too soon to ask for such a report and said the State was awaiting instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before agreeing to any applications made by the defence.

She confirmed Baartman's previous visits to the hospital and added that he had been prescribed Panado and ibuprofen.

"Regarding his psychological state, he can be kept in isolation but as far as I know, we cannot dictate to St Albans [correctional facility] about isolation or for the accused to be kept in the medical ward but the court can make a recommendation," she said.

Magistrate Dumisani Apollos ruled that Baartman could see the district surgeon.

"We will further endorse for you to be held in the hospital section of the prison," Apollos said.

READ | In Gqeberha, infamous for spousal murder, another woman is murdered – and another ex arrested

The case was postponed to Monday, 26 June.

Desiree's brother, Julian Arries, said the family was not able to speak to the media at this time.

"It is just too emotional for us. We just can't talk right now," he said.

Baartman was detained on Saturday on a charge of attempted murder following an extensive forensic investigation in the home that he still shared with his ex-wife. The detainment turned into an arrest on Monday.

An insider close to the case confirmed that the alleged presence of blood in the house as well as on Baartman was one of the factors that led to his detainment.

He currently faces two charges, including murder and defeating the ends of justice.

An autopsy still needed to be conducted to determine the cause of Desiree's death.

