Joint MKMVA conference in East London 'well on track', says David Mahlobo

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, says the joint Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) conference in East London in the Eastern Cape was “well on track”.
Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, says the joint Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) conference in East London in the Eastern Cape was "well on track".
PHOTO: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to conclude the conference on Saturday evening, despite reports that it got off to a rocky start.
  • The chairperson of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, said discussions was robust, adding they had received a report around the issues of assets and the draft constitutional guidelines that were considered by the meeting.
  • Mahlobo added during the course of the meeting, there were comrades who voiced their dissatisfaction and decided to leave the conference.

The chairperson of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, has assured the nation the joint Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) conference in East London in the Eastern Cape is "well on track".

Mahlobo said President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to conclude the conference on Saturday evening, despite reports that it got off to a rocky start.

"We want to ensure the nation that we are well on track, we are very happy, and we are very hopeful that after the address by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] we can continue the journey.

"This is a process … these are first steps."

Mahlobo said more than 500 delegates from all nine provinces were in attendance at the conference.

He added during Deputy President David Mabuza's address on Friday, he highlighted the importance of honouring those who suffered for justice and freedom and showing respect to those who worked to build and develop the country and believed in diversity.

Mahlobo said the discussion at the conference had been robust, adding they had received a report around the issues of assets and the draft constitutional guidelines that were considered by the meeting.

"We also had an opportunity where government, through comrade [Thabang] Makwetla, had given an account on how the ANC and government, in particular, have tried to attend these issues where significant progress has been made, but we are the first to admit that there are still challenges that we are experiencing."


He added during the course of the meeting, there were comrades who voiced their dissatisfaction and decided to leave the conference.

"They are not happy with some of the proceedings in the conference and they decided to notify the conference that they are leaving, which is an unfortunate incident.  


"These comrades that have walked out, we are prepared to continue to listen to them, engage with them because it is our wish and commitment that no one must be left behind."

