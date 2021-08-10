Jolidee Matongo to be elected Joburg mayor

A special City of Johannesburg council meeting is under way to elect the new Johannesburg mayor.

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo is expected to be elected.

This comes after the death of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo is expected to be announced as Johannesburg's next executive mayor.

This follows the death of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Speaker of the Johannesburg council Nonceba Molwele called a special council meeting on Tuesday to elect the new mayor and the meeting was set to commence at 10:00. Political parties will be allowed to submit their preferred candidates before the Electoral Commission of SA creates ballots for parties to vote.

Since the mayoral committee was also dissolved following Makhubo's death, the newly appointed mayor will appoint a mayoral committee, which is expected to remain the same with the exception of the Finance MMC position.

The ANC's Greater Johannesburg region confirmed that a new mayor would indeed be elected on Tuesday.

"Today, the Council of the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) will be filling in the post of the executive mayor which was left vacant after the untimely passing of our regional chairperson of the ANC, comrade Geoff Makhubo. It has been a difficult reality for us as the ANC coming to terms with the unfortunate passing our regional chairperson, as much as it has been for his family and close friends," read a statement from the party's Greater Johannesburg region.

It added that in its "commitment to keeping our city as the World Class African City and a strategic centre and hub of the African economy", it decided to elect Matongo.

"The ANC is confident that Comrade Matongo is equal to the task and will be able to steer the city in the right direction to the benefit and satisfaction of the residents of Johannesburg. Comrade Jolidee Matongo has served both the ANC and CoJ selflessly for an innumerable number of years and has demonstrated unquestionable commitment to the well-being of the city and its residents.

"He is a tried and tested cadre of our movement who started participating at a tender age of 13 during the times when it was not fashionable to do so," read the statement.

Matongo cut his teeth in politics when he first joined the Soweto Student Congress and the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), before moving on to serve as the regional head of communications in the ANC for eight years.

The special #JoburgCouncil is currently underway at the City's New Council Chambers at the Metro Centre #JoburgMayor ^GZ pic.twitter.com/qxdJalPwSd — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 10, 2021

He has been part of the regional executive committee for the past 10 years.



Matongo holds various qualifications from different institutions, including a diploma in public management, a post-graduate degree in public management from Unisa and a post-graduate diploma in Management from Milpark Business School. He is currently pursuing his master's degree in public management at Mancosa.

"As an experienced public servant, Comrade Matongo has served the people of South Africa in various public sector spaces such as the position he held at Census project in 2001 as the national trainer, project manager for the Management Schools Training Programs (MSTP). He has worked as an operations manager at housing department at CoJ, head of youth development programs for the city," read the statement.