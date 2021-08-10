23m ago

add bookmark

Jolidee Matongo’s appointment yet another failure to provide credible leadership - Herman Mashaba

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
New Joburg Mayor, Jolidee Matongo.
New Joburg Mayor, Jolidee Matongo.
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has lamented Jolidee Matongo's appointment as Johannesburg's mayor.
  • Mashaba has described the appointment as a failed opportunity to bring real change to the metro.
  • The DA choose not to contest the appointment, given the short term left for the current council.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has lamented the unopposed election of Jolidee Matongo as Johannesburg mayor, saying that political parties in the council failed to appoint a "credible leader".

According to Mashaba, Matongo has been the "right-hand man" of former mayor, Geoff Makhubo, who died.

He alleged that during his tenure under Makhubo, Matongo "propped, patted, and applauded the corruption carried out by the ANC and its former mayor within the City of Johannesburg, all at the expense of residents who continue to watch service delivery deteriorate in the City".

Mashaba went on to described Matongo's election as a failure by the parties in council "to provide Joburg with a leader who can effectively end corruption and provide service delivery".

READ | Joburg has a new mayor: Who is Jolidee Motongo?

"Matongo can offer Joburg residents nothing new except continued corruption and broken service delivery. For Johannesburg to undergo a true renewal, residents must be given their constitutionally enshrined opportunity to sgo to the polls and finally vote the ANC out". 

The ActionSA leader also took the opportunity to criticise his former party, the DA, saying Matongo's election was facilitated "through the ANC and DA coalition" even though all 269 councillors from various parties elected not to choose anyone to stand against Matongo. 

DA caucus leader Leah Knott told News24 that her party, "after very lengthy discussions", decided not to elected someone to stand against Matongo "because there is very little time between now and the end of the current council's term".

"October 27 has been gazetted as the date for local government elections and even if the Electoral Commission of South Africa manages to postpone the election, that will be only six months' worth of extension so we thought it best to focus all our attentions on winning an outright majority for the next term."

READ | Cabinet reshuffle: Meet your new ministers of health, defence and in the presidency

With regards to Matongo's appointment, Knott said it would be very little time for him to bring any effective change. She said the DA would watch who Matongo appoints as members of his mayoral committee, "given the PPE (personal protective equipment) tender accusations" that included ANC members.

Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

The EFF said the party would release a press statement on the appointment "in due course".

Clear

Mashaba went on to allege that just three months ago, "it was the then Finance MMC Matongo who tabled a budget… that made it clear that the ANC has every intention of using the City's coffers as an electioneering vehicle, providing budgetary allocation for an 'accelerated service delivery' programme which would end three days from today, about one week after what was meant to be the end of this council's electoral term".

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa reshuffles his Cabinet

"This was obviously a programme insidiously designed to enrich those in the ANC's patronage network and act as a smokescreen for 'service delivery'.

"It was in the same budget that Matongo made provision for R45 million to re-establish the Joburg Tourism Company, the dastardly evidence of an out-of-touch City leadership intent on selling the lie of a 'world class African city', while the City's residents live without quality services and growing squalor," Mashaba alleged.

READ | Enoch Godongwana is SA's new minister of finance

A former Johannesburg mayor himself, Mashaba also accused Matongo of stealing some of his administration's ideas. 

"It is a curious twist that Matongo has, whilst Finance MMC, continued some of the programmes my administration started – one of which was the debt rehabilitation programme under Finance MMC Funzi Ngobeni. If anything, I would encourage him to continue in that spirit even though it is unlike ANC leaders to take wise counsel".

Turning the occasion into a campaign platform, Mashaba promised Johannesburg citizens that should he be voted back into power, he would again prioritise "reviving the stalled Inner-City Revitalisation mega project" by working with the private sector and civil society to create shared value that incentivises investment, creates job opportunities and provides inclusive affordable housing for residents. 

He once again declared corruption public enemy number one and vowed to immediately implement lifestyle audits to ensure that all looters – inside and outside of government - were exposed, arrested, prosecuted and jailed.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsaherman mashabajolidee matongojohannesburggautengpolitics
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Does Women’s Month empower women in a significant way?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, many women are able to access opportunities that last beyond August
6% - 173 votes
Yes, but disproportionately as rural women are left out
6% - 176 votes
Somewhat. The benefits end with the month until they resurface the following year
13% - 414 votes
No. There’s no point to it as women’s lives remain unchanged
75% - 2336 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.83
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,725.60
-0.2%
Silver
23.29
-0.7%
Palladium
2,609.86
+0.1%
Platinum
990.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
69.04
-2.4%
Top 40
63,335
+1.3%
All Share
69,388
+1.0%
Resource 10
68,872
-0.7%
Industrial 25
89,727
+3.3%
Financial 15
13,521
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

1h ago

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

6h ago

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo