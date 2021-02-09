1h ago

add bookmark

Jordan Moore murder: 9 accused appear briefly in court

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The community of Atlantis is reeling after the killing of 16-year-old Jordan Moore, a Grade 10 pupil at Robinvale High School in Atlantis. Credit: @KEEPTHEENERGY1
The community of Atlantis is reeling after the killing of 16-year-old Jordan Moore, a Grade 10 pupil at Robinvale High School in Atlantis. Credit: @KEEPTHEENERGY1
  • Nine people have been charged in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Jordan Moore in November last year.
  • They made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
  • The case was postponed to 24 February for a formal bail application hearing.

The nine people arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Jordan Moore made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed to 24 February for a formal bail application hearing.

The nine are accused of killing the Grade 10 Robinvale High pupil in November last year.

Earlier reports indicated that Moore and two friends were approached by two men, who allegedly confronted them in Rietsanger Avenue in Robinvale on 6 November.

The men then allegedly forced them to buy alcohol at a local shebeen.

Two of the youngsters managed to flee and seek help, but Moore was unable to escape.

It is alleged the perpetrators abducted Moore, stabbed him and had their dog maul him to death.

Since news of his death broke, the community of Atlantis has been reeling.

Ward councillor Allister Lightburn said: "I want a speedy trial that will send a strong message to the perpetrators, who thought nothing about an innocent boy's life. As a leader, but more importantly a father, it is equally important that the family of the late Jordan Moore gets closure on how he was brutally mauled to death.

"He didn't deserve that and we will rise against all these evil acts within our community. The perpetrators must feel the heat every time they appear in court. One death is too many. We want to ensure our neighbourhoods are safe and that our children can walk freely in our areas."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourtscrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 467 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 587 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 2792 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.78
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
20.39
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
17.89
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.03)
Gold
1834.47
(+0.25)
Silver
27.20
(-0.09)
Platinum
1175.00
(+1.80)
Brent Crude
60.69
(+2.06)
Palladium
2312.54
(-0.28)
All Share
65162.69
(+0.16)
Top 40
59663.77
(+0.03)
Financial 15
12450.25
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
87943.27
(+0.64)
Resource 10
62163.73
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo