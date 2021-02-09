Jordan Moore murder: 9 accused appear briefly in court

Nine people have been charged in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Jordan Moore in November last year.

They made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed to 24 February for a formal bail application hearing.

The nine are accused of killing the Grade 10 Robinvale High pupil in November last year.

Earlier reports indicated that Moore and two friends were approached by two men, who allegedly confronted them in Rietsanger Avenue in Robinvale on 6 November.

The men then allegedly forced them to buy alcohol at a local shebeen.

Two of the youngsters managed to flee and seek help, but Moore was unable to escape.

Days before the funeral of Atlantis teenager Jordan Moore, five more men have been arrested and charged with his murder. | @TammyPetersen87 https://t.co/Mg4W3bRBVj — News24 (@News24) November 18, 2020

It is alleged the perpetrators abducted Moore, stabbed him and had their dog maul him to death.

Since news of his death broke, the community of Atlantis has been reeling.

Ward councillor Allister Lightburn said: "I want a speedy trial that will send a strong message to the perpetrators, who thought nothing about an innocent boy's life. As a leader, but more importantly a father, it is equally important that the family of the late Jordan Moore gets closure on how he was brutally mauled to death.

"He didn't deserve that and we will rise against all these evil acts within our community. The perpetrators must feel the heat every time they appear in court. One death is too many. We want to ensure our neighbourhoods are safe and that our children can walk freely in our areas."

