Joshua Edwards killing: Witness tells court what Midrand teen allegedly said after shooting friend

In the trial of the teenager accused of killing Joshua Edwards, a witness said he saw the accused leaving the room after a gunshot rang out.

He said the teenager was screaming for help, saying he had killed someone.

The accused has pleaded not guilty.

"Uncle, help, I killed someone."

Those were allegedly the words of a teenager, shortly after he reportedly shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Joshua Edwards, in Midrand last year.

The accused, who was 17 at the time of the incident last year, and cannot be named, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. He appeared alongside his father, who is a co-accused in the matter, for the second day of their trial.

The State called its third witness to testify. The man cannot be named because his son, who is also a witness in the case and is a minor, testified the previous day.

The man was at the accused's house in Midrand when Joshua was shot and killed with a shotgun at close range in January 2021.

He was there to pick up his son, who was a good friend of the accused. He testified that, while waiting for his son to pack his bag, he sat with the accused's father out on the patio.

He told the court that he and the accused's father were friends, and they had been on fishing trips together.

On the day, he also had to deliver some lights which the accused's father had ordered.

While speaking to the accused's father, he heard a loud bang, which he identified as a gunshot.

"[The accused] came out screaming," the witness testified.

He ran out of the room with a shotgun and yelled 'Uncle [witness's name], help, I killed someone.

The man said he went to the room and saw Joshua lying on the ground. He then stopped his son from coming into the room before going back to check on Joshua.

"He was lying on his back, eyes open and lifeless. I felt for a pulse, but couldn't find a pulse."

While in the bedroom, the man said he noticed a second shotgun lying on the bed.

The witness also testified that he had seen two shotguns in the room previously, when he was at the house doing work for the accused's father.

The State alleged that the accused's father had a second shotgun, which was not licenced. The defence refuted the allegations.

Continuing with his testimony, the man told the court that, when he went back to the patio, everyone was hysterical and the accused had walked up to his mother to apologise.

"Sorry, mom. Sorry, mom... I killed somebody," the accused allegedly said.

The man said he held onto his son for some time before yelling at the accused and leaving the house.

The accused, who made his first appearance in court on Monday, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, pointing a firearm, unlawfully and intentionally handling a firearm in a manner likely to endanger the safety of another person, being in possession of a firearm without a licence, permit or authorisation, being in possession of ammunition without a licence, permit or authorisation, defeating the ends of justice as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm.

His father, who also pleaded not guilty to all the charges, is accused of defeating the ends of justice, failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe, which relates to a 12-gauge shotgun and revolver, as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm.

The trial continues.