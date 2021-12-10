Journalism criminalised in Ethiopia as conflict rages on in the region

A pro-government historian in Ethiopia says journalists are "presstitutes".

One journalist was killed, another survived a shooting, and at least nine have been behind bars without trial.

Journalists are persecuted along ethnic lines on suspicion of supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

The term "presstitutes" has been revived in Ethiopia by Thomas C Mountain, an educator and historian with a specialty in the Horn of Africa, to describe journalists who are "imperial lackeys" or "liars for hire".

Mountain recently penned an opinion piece on countercurrents.org in which he said "the recent rapid advances on the battlefield by the Ethiopian Army led by PM Abiy Ahmed have pretty much silenced these pack of presstitutes and imperial lackeys and left that 'Blinken Liar' (Anthony Blinken, US secretary of state) being 'alarmed' by these developments.

Now that it is clear that it is no longer if but when the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) terrorist clique will be defeated militarily, the LiarsForHire in the western media, the UN, and the Human Rights Mob have grown remarkable (sic) silent."

With the conflict urging on in Ethiopia, journalism has been criminalised.

On 30 June this year, police raided the offices of independent broadcaster Awlo Media Center in Addis Ababa arresting at least 12 employees.

In the two days that followed, police arrested journalist Abebe Bayu and media manager Yayesew Shimelis, both from the privately-owned YouTube-based broadcaster Ethio Forum. The Awlo Media Center and Ethio Forum have has strong covering of the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement issued on Tuesday that "the silencing of Awlo Media Center reflects just how hostile the media environment has grown as Ethiopia descends deeper into civil war".

Speaking to News24 on condition of anonymity, a journalist from Uganda said journalists in the east and the Horn of Africa, particularly in Ethiopia, were victimised by the regime because it firmly believes they are associated with a terrorist political party banned from parliament.

According to the CPJ's annual prison census, as of December 1, at least nine journalists were incarcerated and cut off from the outside world, including their families. Journalists who have been lucky so far feel "hopeless" about the improvement of media freedom. One of the 10 who were interviewed by the CPJ said: "I remain hopeless about the media in Ethiopia. I know that it is dark but that's my feeling."

A journalist was recently killed. The incident became the second documented murder of a journalist in Ethiopia since 1998. Another was shot at but survived.

"Other setbacks for the media include the expulsion of at least one foreign journalist for war coverage; the week-long suspension of Addis Standard, an independent news site; assaults and intimidation of members of the press and an internet disruption in large chunks of northern Ethiopia," said the CPJ.



Leading Ethiopian academic and critic Professor Assefa Fiseha, was arrested in November under that country's State of Emergency laws. Research by the CPJ observed that many of these journalists were ethnic Tigrayans who faced vague accusations that they supported the TPLF.

"I am not even asking not to be arrested now. But what I am asking is to be arrested by a government that will allow me to defend myself, not throw me in a camp and forget about me," another journalist said in an interview with the CPJ.

China, however, continues to be the world's worst jailer, with the CPJ's 2021 prison census documenting 50 incarcerations. Egypt is the worst in Africa with 25 journalists jailed, followed by Eritrea with 16 and Ethiopia, officially with nine.

