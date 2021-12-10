1h ago

add bookmark

Journalism criminalised in Ethiopia as conflict rages on in the region

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A member of the Amhara Special Forces watches on at the border crossing with Eritrea while where an Imperial Ethiopian flag waves, in Humera, Ethiopia.
A member of the Amhara Special Forces watches on at the border crossing with Eritrea while where an Imperial Ethiopian flag waves, in Humera, Ethiopia.
EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP
  • A pro-government historian in Ethiopia says journalists are "presstitutes".
  • One journalist was killed, another survived a shooting, and at least nine have been behind bars without trial.
  • Journalists are persecuted along ethnic lines on suspicion of supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

The term "presstitutes" has been revived in Ethiopia by Thomas C Mountain, an educator and historian with a specialty in the Horn of Africa, to describe journalists who are "imperial lackeys" or "liars for hire".

Mountain recently penned an opinion piece on countercurrents.org in which he said "the recent rapid advances on the battlefield by the Ethiopian Army led by PM Abiy Ahmed have pretty much silenced these pack of presstitutes and imperial lackeys and left that 'Blinken Liar' (Anthony Blinken, US secretary of state) being 'alarmed' by these developments.

Now that it is clear that it is no longer if but when the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) terrorist clique will be defeated militarily, the LiarsForHire in the western media, the UN, and the Human Rights Mob have grown remarkable (sic) silent."

READ | Omicron variant: Rwanda first sub-Saharan country to ban flights to SA

With the conflict urging on in Ethiopia, journalism has been criminalised.

On 30 June this year, police raided the offices of independent broadcaster Awlo Media Center in Addis Ababa arresting at least 12 employees.

In the two days that followed, police arrested journalist Abebe Bayu and media manager Yayesew Shimelis, both from the privately-owned YouTube-based broadcaster Ethio Forum. The Awlo Media Center and Ethio Forum have has strong covering of the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement issued on Tuesday that "the silencing of Awlo Media Center reflects just how hostile the media environment has grown as Ethiopia descends deeper into civil war".

READ | Businessman buys Zambian president's signature red jacket for R2m at auction

Speaking to News24 on condition of anonymity, a journalist from Uganda said journalists in the east and the Horn of Africa, particularly in Ethiopia, were victimised by the regime because it firmly believes they are associated with a terrorist political party banned from parliament.

According to the CPJ's annual prison census, as of December 1, at least nine journalists were incarcerated and cut off from the outside world, including their families. Journalists who have been lucky so far feel "hopeless" about the improvement of media freedom. One of the 10 who were interviewed by the CPJ said: "I remain hopeless about the media in Ethiopia. I know that it is dark but that's my feeling."

A journalist was recently killed. The incident became the second documented murder of a journalist in Ethiopia since 1998. Another was shot at but survived.

READ | Law professor detained in Ethiopia

"Other setbacks for the media include the expulsion of at least one foreign journalist for war coverage; the week-long suspension of Addis Standard, an independent news site; assaults and intimidation of members of the press and an internet disruption in large chunks of northern Ethiopia," said the CPJ.

Leading Ethiopian academic and critic Professor Assefa Fiseha, was arrested in November under that country's State of Emergency laws. Research by the CPJ observed that many of these journalists were ethnic Tigrayans who faced vague accusations that they supported the TPLF.

"I am not even asking not to be arrested now. But what I am asking is to be arrested by a government that will allow me to defend myself, not throw me in a camp and forget about me," another journalist said in an interview with the CPJ.

China, however, continues to be the world's worst jailer, with the CPJ's 2021 prison census documenting 50 incarcerations. Egypt is the worst in Africa with 25 journalists jailed, followed by Eritrea with 16 and Ethiopia, officially with nine.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ethiopiamedia
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
New Zealand's tobacco ban to 'make sure young people' never start smoking is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Genius! And long overdue
30% - 597 votes
Unlikely to work, but an interesting idea
41% - 813 votes
A terrible idea, taking away freedom to choose
29% - 585 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

2h ago

My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.95
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.11
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.02
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,783.96
+0.5%
Silver
22.16
+0.9%
Palladium
1,772.74
-2.2%
Platinum
942.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
74.42
-1.9%
Top 40
65,390
-0.6%
All Share
71,686
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,951
-0.4%
Industrial 25
95,032
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,113
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo