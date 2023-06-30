Journalists in crosshairs of politicians for exposing wrongdoing, says Sanef

The SA National Editors' Forum has announced a legal fund to help journalists fight those who attempt to silence them.

Sanef says it has also noted with the 2024 general elections drawing nearer, politicians are getting more hostile towards journalists.

It adds it expects political leaders to target journalists through disinformation campaigns intended to shift the focus away from their shenanigans.

Following former president Jacob Zuma's unprecedented private prosecution attempt of journalist Karyn Maughan, the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has set up a legal fund to help journalists fight people attempting to silence them through the courts.

Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa announced the establishment of the fund at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards ceremony, which was held in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, recently.

Ngalwa said the legal fund was meant to fight against abuses of power and attempts to silence journalists.

He added it was one of the resolutions taken at Sanef's annual general meeting last Saturday.

"We resolved to set up a legal fund to help journalists fight against these injustices.

"We will also fundraise and allocate funds towards this fund. We will also approach media houses with proposals," added Ngalwa.

At the ceremony, Media24 general manager of news Justin Langeveld was named Manager/Publisher of the Year for working with News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson to secure the best lawyers for Maughan during the attempted private prosecution.

ALSO READ | Rhodes University throws support behind alumnus Karyn Maughan over Zuma's private prosecution 'bullying'

Zuma failed in his bid to convince the court to allow him to privately prosecute Maughan.

He had wanted Maughan, and senior prosecutor advocate Billy Downer jailed over allegations that Downer unlawfully leaked confidential medical records to Maughan in August 2021.

Three judges found his bid was an abuse of power and attempt to restrict media freedom.

Sanef had unsuccessfully applied to be friends of the court in the court case.

Ngalwa said:

As we continue to expose wrongdoing, as journalists we will find ourselves in the crosshairs of politicians. But we should not stand back.

He added Sanef noted hostility towards journalists which he said was exacerbated by the elevated political fever which gripped the country ahead of any major election.

"As we edge towards the 2024 provincial and national elections, expect political leaders to target journalists through disinformation campaigns intended to shift the focus away from their shenanigans," Ngalwa said.

"This is an important election, and it will be hard fought. After all, our democracy turns 30 next year."

He also raised concern about South African courts increasingly making it difficult for journalists to cover, take pictures or film court proceedings.

"Unfortunately, the courts are also falling into this trap of seeking to muzzle journalists," Ngalwa said.



