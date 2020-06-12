1h ago

Jozini crash: Truck driver set to apply for bail next week

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Truck driver expected to apply for bail next week.
Truck driver expected to apply for bail next week.
Robert McKenzie
  • The suspect arrested for Wednesday's fatal truck crash in Jozini appeared in the Ubombo Magistrate's Court for the first time on Friday.
  • Sipho Ntuli crashed into pedestrians, vehicles resulting in eight deaths, 32 others seriously injured and 10 vehicles damaged. 
  • Ntuli will stay in custody until his bail application next week.

The bail application of the truck driver at the centre of a horror crash in which eight people died and 32 others were injured in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal, has been set for next week.

Sipho Ntuli made his first appearance in the Ubombo Magistrate's Court on Friday. He appeared on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and eight counts of culpable homicide. 

On Wednesday, the truck Ntuli was driving crashed into pedestrians and vehicles leading to multiple deaths and dozens of injuries. Ten vehicles were also damaged. Police have confirmed that Ntuli had traces of alcohol in his blood.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, Natasha Kara, said Ntuli would remain in custody until 19 June, when he would be expected to apply for bail.

Relatives of the victims have called for Ntuli to face stiff punishment.

KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli, who visited the crash site on Wednesday, said he was "appalled" that the driver may have been drunk at the time of the incident.

