1h ago

add bookmark

Jozini Dam cruise turns into nightmare excursion as poachers fire at guests

accreditation
Nonkululeko Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder.
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder.
WARNING: This articles contains images that might upset sensitive readers.
  • Up to 20 alleged poachers shot at people on a houseboat on the eastern shore of the Jozini Dam on Wednesday morning.
  • About 20 elephants have been killed in the area recently. 
  • A case of attempted murder has been opened by Pongola police. 

A boat cruise on the eastern shores of the Jozini Dam in KwaZulu-Natal turned into a nightmare for guests as they were shot at by alleged poachers on Wednesday morning. 

The guests were cruising in a houseboat on the dam when the alleged poachers, reported to have been hunting elephants in the area, opened fire.  

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: "Police in Pongola are investigating cases of attempted murder following an incident in which a group of people were allegedly shot at on 11 January 2023 at Jozini Dam.

"Reports indicate that a group of people, including tourists, were on a wildlife sightseeing [tour] on a boat when unknown suspects started shooting at the animals," he added. 

"It is also reported that after realising that they were being watched, the suspects allegedly shot randomly at the people on the boat. No one was reported injured and police investigations continue," said Netshiunda.  

Pongola Game Reserve Wildlife monitor Suzette Boshoff, who was on the boat at the time of the attack, said it was by sheer luck they were able to escape the heavily armed men who shot at them.  

ANALYSIS | Elephant poaching rates vary across Africa: 19 years of data from 64 sites suggest why

"Around 10:30 I noted two men approaching the boat. However, the boat we were on was a double decker with three guests on the top who saw more than what we saw at the bottom. They saw at least 20 men in the bush, heavily armed and pointing guns at the boat," said Boshoff. 

"Two shots were fired on the boat, and whilst we were moving away two more shots were fired."

Elephant killed on Jozini dam on January 1st.
An elephant that was killed on the Jozini dam in KwaZulu-Natal on New Years day.
Supplied
 

The group, consisting of Boshoff, the skipper, seven international guests from Germany and America as well as two local guests, narrowly escaped the shots by ducking inside the boat, avoiding any ricocheting bullets.   

According to Boshoff, at around 17:00, the poachers went back and shot more elephants in that specific area. Boshoff said there was a lack of police visibility in the area and a crime scene had yet to be declared. 

"These men were highly armed in broad daylight. The minute an elephant gets killed we need to get DNA samples of the elephant to be able to match the tusks to the crime scene. It's important for a crime scene to be declared by police before the poachers can go back and remove the tusks. Today no [police officer] had been deployed in that area."

Boshoff said poachers in the area had become so arrogant that they even called local communities to collect elephant meat after their kill. 

Little was known about how many elephants were killed in Wednesday's attack as conservationists could not go to the scene without protection agencies.  

According to Boshoff, a total of 20 elephants had been lost in the area recently with one being killed in front of guests on 1 January.  

READ | Not a single poaching at world's largest reserve for endangered rhino - first since 1977

"Getting police and Hawks in the area to be visible is taking time which we don’t have as each moment counts. We need more boots on the ground with guns. The poachers also know how to get rid of the carcass quickly so we need to react within the 24-hour window, which is crucial for wildlife investigation," Boshoff lamented.  

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said there was little information available about the incident at the time of speaking to News24. 

"I currently don’t have full information but what I know is that a group of nine people were seen hunting for elephants in that area. The information we have right now is that the shooting that took place was aimed at the elephants and not at the tourists," said Mntambo.  

"The tourists might have been in the vicinity and witnessed the shooting,"' he added. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kwazulu-natalcrime and courtspoaching
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
47% - 1414 votes
No, his time is up
53% - 1611 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.72
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.16
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,897.81
+1.2%
Silver
23.89
+2.0%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.67
+3.1%
Top 40
72,486
+0.1%
All Share
78,628
+0.1%
Resource 10
77,592
-0.1%
Industrial 25
98,769
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,066
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo