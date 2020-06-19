1h ago

Jozini horror crash: Accused abandons bail in drunk driving, culpable homicide case

Kaveel Singh
A multi-vehicle crash in Jozini left several dead, and many injured.
Robert McKenzie, EMS
  • The man accused in the crash that killed eight people has abandoned his bail application.
  • The 43-year-old, Sipho Ntuli, faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and culpable homicide.
  • Relatives of the deceased have called for him to face severe punishment.

The sole accused in a horror crash in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal, that claimed eight lives will remain in custody for over a month before his next court appearance, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

Sipho Ntuli, 43, appeared in the Ubombo Magistrate's Court on Friday facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and eight counts of culpable homicide, NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

"The accused has abandoned his application for bail."

READ | 8 dead, 32 injured in Jozini crash

She said the matter was remanded to 28 July for further investigation.

Last Wednesday, the truck Ntuli was driving crashed into pedestrians and vehicles, leading to multiple deaths and dozens of injuries.

Ten vehicles were also damaged.

Police confirmed that Ntuli had traces of alcohol in his blood.

News24 reported that relatives of the victims called for Ntuli to face stiff punishment.

KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli, who visited the crash site last Wednesday, said he was "appalled" that the driver may have been drunk at the time of the incident.

