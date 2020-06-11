1h ago

Jozini horror crash: Truck driver to be charged with drunk driving, culpable homicide

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A multi-vehicle crash in Jozini left several dead, and many injured.
Supplied by Robert McKenzie, EMS
  • KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli is appalled to hear that alcohol was allegedly involved in a horror crash in Jozini in which eight died.
  • A 48-year-old truck driver will face charges of drunk driving and culpable homicide.
  • Ntuli was alarmed by the increase of car crashes on the road in the province since 1 June.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli says he is appalled after hearing that the driver of a truck involved in a horror crash in Jozini, in which eight people died and 32 were injured, was allegedly intoxicated.

The driver is to be charged with drunk driving and culpable homicide. 

Paramedic reports on Wednesday indicated the truck driver had apparently lost control of the truck, crashing into pedestrians and at least nine vehicles.

Police have now confirmed that the 48-year-old man had traces of alcohol in his blood. 

"A 48-year-old suspect is due to appear tomorrow (Friday) in the Ubombo Magistrate's Court on charges of drunken driving and culpable homicide", police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said. 

On Wednesday, Ntuli visited the accident scene where police briefed him and he examined the crash wreckage as part of a fact-finding mission into what transpired. 

READ | 8 dead, 32 injured, after truck crashes into pedestrians, 9 vehicles in KZN

"I was appalled when I learnt that the truck driver is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, which could be the cause of this ghastly accident that resulted in eight fatalities," said Ntuli. 

"Alcohol has contributed immensely to bad driver behaviour which leads to traffic violations, road crashes and the increasing road death toll".

"The blatant disregard for the rules of the road is to blame for the deaths of many breadwinners on our roads, which is a huge cost to the economy", added Ntuli.

He was also alarmed by the increase of car crashes and fatalities on the road in the province since the country moved to Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown, aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

Ntuli expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those in hospital a speedy recovery.

