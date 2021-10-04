JSC concludes ConCourt interviews, will now deliberate on which candidates to recommend to Ramaphosa

The JSC completed the interviewing of Constitutional Court candidates.



It was forced to redo its April interviews for vacancies at the apex court.

Seven candidates are vying for two vacancies.

Judge David Unterhalter, who is vying for a position on the Constitutional Court bench, told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) he has never acted in that court, but he has appeared before it for 27 years.



Unterhalter is one of the seven candidates competing for a spot in the country's highest court.

The JSC was forced to rerun its April interviews for two vacancies following a legal challenge by the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution.

During his interview, Unterhalter said he had significant experience as an appellant judge, adding that the Supreme Court of Appeal had been a "very good" experience.

"I am relatively confident that I am the only candidate before this body that has actually appeared in the Constitutional Court for a period of over 27 years," he said.

He told the commissioners he had been involved in some key cases.

He added that he had an understanding and commitment to the court.

Even though he had not acted in the Constitutional Court, he said it did not disqualify him from being part of the court permanently.

The JSC also interviewed Judge Mahube Molemela, who said "judicial independence" and a "thick skin" were the most important attributes of a judge.

She spoke of the need for the legal profession to focus on skills transfer to female practitioners.

Molemela said measures needed to be in place to train women advocates in male-dominated areas of the law.

She headed the Free State High Court division from 2015 to 2018 before moving to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

The last person to be interviewed for a Constitutional Court position was Judge Bashier Vally, who started as a union negotiator for the Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union in the '80s.

Vally then joined the legal fraternity, focusing on labour law.

He also has never acted in the Constitutional Court.

He told the JSC he had "fought hard for change" in the legal profession.

He said women in the profession should be given work and be mentored.

Asked about being accused that he was a judge deemed not tolerant to those who appeared before him, Valley said certain senior counsels "sometimes talk down at you".

"They really don't respect you. I don't know why. You have to sometimes put a firm hand in your court. If you don't, situations can get out of control..."

The JSC concluded interviews on Monday night and is now deliberating on which candidates to recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa.