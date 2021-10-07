JSC decides not to recommend any of the Limpopo candidates for appointment as High Court judges

The JSC interviewed three judges for one vacancy in the Limpopo High Court.

The JSC decided not to recommend any of them for the position.

One of the candidates was the acting judge in the case between JSC commissioner Julius Malema and ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.

After interviewing three candidates to join the Limpopo Division of the High Court, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) decided not to recommend any of them for appointment.

On Wednesday evening, the JSC interviewed Antolize Lamminga, advocate Marisa Naude-Odendaal, and advocate Thogomelani Tshidada for one judge's vacancy in the province.

But none of the candidates impressed the commissioners enough for them to recommend their names to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment.

"The commission has decided not to recommend any of the three candidates for the vacancy at the Limpopo Division of the High Court," the JSC said after nearly an hour of deliberations.

The Commission has decided not to recommend any of the 3 candidates for the vacancy at the Limpopo Division of the High Court. #JSCinterviews #ocj_rsa — RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) October 6, 2021

During the interviews, JSC commissioner Julius Malema accused Lamminga of denying justice to the public.



This after it came to light that Lamminga has been dealing with an armed robbery case in court that has been ongoing for five years and 10 months, without having gone to trial.

She said the case was postponed numerous times because of a death, the accused changing legal representatives and administrative delays.

Malema accused Lamminga of failing to administer justice by not stopping the constant delays.

"In this instance, you denied people justice. As a presiding officer, you have to put your foot down and say this must stop," Malema said.

Lamminga replied:

I think you lose sight of the fact that the presiding officer is one of the people in the running of the court. When things go wrong, they blame the presiding officer. The perspective is a bit skewed because people don't understand how courts work. You accuse me of not being proactive. I am not helpless, but I can only do so much.

"As I sit here today, I am not popular because I utilise Section 342A (of the Criminal Procedure Act) in my court when things don't go as they should. In my court, I issued a subpoena for the director-general of the Department of Justice on why I have to send away children and re-traumatise them again on why the CCTV is not fixed," Lamminga added.



Malema dismissed her and said she should not have mentioned other issues, but dealt with the delayed case. "Why would we trust [you] in a higher court when you could not discharge your responsibility in a low level?" Malema asked.

"That is only your opinion and is not based on fact. That is my answer," Lamminga said.

'People who don't respect court'

Lamminga, who is the only regional magistrate in the Tzaneen area, has also been shortlisted for a position in the Mpumalanga High Court.

Asked which division she would prefer, Lamminga said: "Limpopo is my home. It's where my father is buried. It's where my heart is. I love the people. I love the place."

Another candidate, Naude-Odendaal, was questioned about objections from a lawyer who said she was not treated with respect in Naude-Odendaal's court.

"I treated her with respect at all times," she replied.

She said there were "one or two rotten apples" among legal practitioners in Limpopo.

"There are people who don't respect the court. They don't respect the presiding officers."

But she insisted she was always respectful to lawyers.

Naude-Odendaal said:

There is a difference between being firm and being rude. Unfortunately, in Limpopo when you are not firm and take control in your court, some counsel will take advantage and turn your court into a circus. I am very firm but never rude. I have never treated any counsel with disrespect.

The last candidate, Tshidada, was questioned about gender equality.



READ | Is there any place for white justices at the ConCourt? The JSC doesn't seem to think so

Limpopo Judge President Ephraim Makgoba said the province had only one female judge – Deputy Judge President Matsaro Violet Semenya.

Makgoba asked Tshidada how he would feel if a woman was appointed, instead of him, to ensure gender equality.

Tshidada said:

I have nothing against gender equality. If this commission will find that one of my learned colleagues is suitable… I will not have a problem with that. Much as my colleagues might be as efficient as I am, it will be remiss of me to say they must be appointed only on the basis of their gender.

One of the cases that Tshidada worked on as an acting judge was that of Malema and ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.



This was after Mamabolo accused Malema of abusing his wife during the State of the Nation Address in Parliament last year. Mamabolo was served with papers demanding R2 million for defamation.

In terms of a settlement which was made a court order, Mamabolo issued an apology to Malema on social media. His apology was published in the Sowetan newspaper. He was also ordered not to repeat the statement that Malema had abused his wife and to pay Malema's legal costs.

"I invited the two counsels to the chambers and hinted [at an out of court settlement]. Later, they informed me that they were able to resolve the matter amicably. That matter was laid to rest and has never been in our courts again."

Malema joked: "I didn't know it was him."





We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.



