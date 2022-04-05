JSC interviews: Candidate says appointment should be based on judicial contribution, not race or gender

The JSC is interviewing five candidates to fill two spots at the Constitutional Court.

A judge contends the potential judicial contribution of candidates should trump race and gender considerations.

The Constitutional Court currently has no white permanent justices.

Judge Owen Rogers - one of three white male judges vying for an appointment at the Constitutional Court - says it is time for the potential judicial contribution of candidates to trump race and gender considerations.

He said this was because the apex court (where the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Mandisa Maya, is expected to be appointed as deputy chief justice) currently consists of nine black justices and four female ones.

On Tuesday, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviewed the five candidates to fill two spots at the Constitutional Court.

Once the interviews are done, the JSC will present President Cyril Ramaphosa with three names more than the number of vacancies at the apex court for his consideration. This means all five candidates' names will be sent to the president.

No white justices are serving permanently at the Constitutional Court, while the five candidates interviewed include three white males.

The Judicial Service Commission is currently interviewing Judge O. L Rogers for the Constitutional Court position. #JSCinterviews #ocj_rsa pic.twitter.com/56nsEnQKTE — RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) April 5, 2022

During his interview, Rogers said that, given the court's current composition, the precise makeup (demographic) of the two candidates chosen makes an immaterial difference.

"The Constitutional Court is a small court. It is very important, but only has 11 people. It's the apex court. I always think that judicial excellence, coupled with the commitment to constitutional values, should be the most important criteria.

"I just think that a court of 11 justices is too small and, in this case, too important to allow anything along the lines of a quota to determine who goes onto it," he said.

"As a personal view, in a court where there are only 11 people, the ability to get a broad representation is compromised because you only have 11 people and positions to work with, and you are working in a court which is the apex court where I don't think people would generally disagree that you would want your best judges in that court."

AS IT HAPPENED | Fannie Masemola named new police commissioner

In an attempt to clarify Rogers' views, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked whether a court, which consisted of only men or only one race, would be acceptable; to which Rogers replied no.



Transformation agendas

Another candidate - advocate and former judge Alan Dodson - who is also white, used the demographic makeup of the apex court to say his appointment would not be a negative one.

Adv A C Dodson SC is the first candidate to be interviewed this morning for the 2 vacancies in the Constitutional Court. #JSCinterviews #ocj_rsa pic.twitter.com/Q4dcB7TKtJ — RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) April 5, 2022

"I don't think my appointment, at this point in time, given the demographic makeup of the Constitutional Court, would be a negative factor, given that, frankly, there are no white members serving on the Constitutional Court... If anything, I would respectfully suggest that it would operate as a positive one," Dodson said.



A JSC commissioner, Julius Malema, asked Dodson whether his appointment would advance any transformation agendas.

Dodson responded: "Yes, and the reason I say that is because I accept and adopt, and have always accepted and adopted the transformational ethos of the Constitution. Suppose you have a judge that accepts and adopts the ethos of the Constitution and a transformational approach to constitutionalism. In that case, it is going to be reflected in the judgments they hand down."

The other candidates are acting Justice David Unterhalter, Judge Mahube Molemela and Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane.



Kathree-Setiloane also spoke about the demographic makeup of the court, saying, as a female judge, she would add to diversity in the court.

"The Constitutional Court comprises of five male judges and three female judges. In the last round of interviews, the president, and that is his prerogative, appointed two male judges to the ConCourt. The Constitution makes it quite clear the judiciary needs to be transformed, and there is a need for the courts to reflect the gender and race composition.

"I am a woman judge, and it is important for the courts to be equipped with more women judges," said Kathree-Setiloane.

"It is very important not to pay lip service to the issue of gender, but to make appointments of strong, competent women. You don't appoint women because they are women and for the sake of being women. You appoint women who are competent, who are skilled in a particular area of law, and are committed to the objectives of the Constitution."

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.