JSC interviews: Candidates questioned on briefing black advocates

The JSC is interviewing nine candidates for three vacancies at the Eastern Cape Division of the Makhanda High Court.

Avinash Govindjee, the executive dean of the Faculty of Law at Nelson Mandela University, is one of the candidates.

Two other candidates were questioned about briefing black advocates.

Two Eastern Cape lawyers gave contrasting views on how their law firms briefed black advocates for cases.

Stephen Kenneth Gough, who has acted as a judge in the high court for six weeks, was asked whether he has ever had a black candidate attorney.

Gough said he has never had one.

"I don't believe that the registration of candidates in your name is the measure of your contribution to transformation."

He was asked whether he had ever briefed black advocates for his cases, which had reached the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court. He said no.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked: "You only ever used white advocates and never black advocates over so many years [of work]. Is it because you never had confidence they [black counsel] might be able to do the work?"

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape judge candidate defends herself against allegations of distributing pornography

Gough said it was only in the cases that reached the higher courts, but he had briefed black advocates.

"I have briefed black advocates and, in particular, African advocates in matters."

He then named the advocates he had worked with.

Another candidate, Justin Laing, was praised for briefing black counsel.

He told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC): "My firm has adopted a practice of briefing mainly black counsel - not exclusively. We have been fortunate enough to get a real appreciation of what a diverse range of insights bring to a particular legal problem, so that the legal solution is richer and more effective."

JSC commissioner China Dodovu asked Laing how his appointment would help transform the judiciary.

Laing said:

"Right at the outset, I have to concede immediately that, as a white man, it doesn't advance transformation. If the commission has regard for the number of professional experience… and exposure to a variety of professionals …maybe the commission can consider my skill-set to be of value."





Gough and Laing are among the nine candidates interviewing for three judge vacancies in the Makhanda High Court.

The JSC also interviewed Professor Avinash Govindjee, the executive dean of the Faculty of Law at the Nelson Mandela University. He spoke about his experience in academia as well as acting as a high court judge.

"I have enjoyed the variety of work. I feel that it has been a very positive experience for me."