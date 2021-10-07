JSC interviews: Eastern Cape judge candidate defends herself against allegations of distributing pornography

A female magistrate had to defend herself against allegations of distributing pornography.

Allegations are that Lindiwe Rusi disseminated the pornographic material among male attorney candidates.

Rusi told the JSC there was no truth to the allegations.

A female magistrate, hoping to secure a judge position on the Eastern Cape division of the High Court, found herself confronted with a past which included allegations of distributing pornography, using work computers.

For the first few minutes of her interview on Thursday, in front of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the magistrate, Lindiwe Rusi, waxed lyrical about her extensive experience in the legal field.

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge even said, when recommending Rusi for a second stint in the high court, that a Pietermaritzburg chief magistrate had said she "appreciated" the appointment given to Rusi and did not doubt her "capabilities and commitment".

However, things took an unexpected turn when the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), Justice Mandisa Maya, asked Rusi about an objection raised by a woman, who claimed that, while working for the Legal Aid Board of South Africa in 2009, Rusi had accessed and distributed pornography, using her former employer's computers.

The woman also alleged that Rusi disseminated the pornographic material among male attorney candidates employed by Legal Aid.

The woman said that, instead of dealing with the matter when it was raised, Rusi "resigned on a 24-hour notice". The woman also said, in early 2000, Rusi worked for an unregistered law office, which was illegally operating as a law firm.

The office had apparently received money from clients without being registered. She added that the public suffered financial loss, and that Rusi "should have known better".

Rusi, however, defended herself, saying the allegations were malicious and defamatory.

She said, if there was any shred of truth to what the woman said, she was going to spare herself the "indignity and embarrassment of sitting in front of this honourable commission with everyone, literally the whole world, watching me being confronted with such things.

"This is what I told my family, that if I knew there was an inch of truth, I was going to withdraw and I did not, respectfully, because I knew that that, in this objection, there was nothing but malice and defamation or an intent to defame me."

Rusi explained that, in 2001, she had secured a researcher position, but the office she was employed at was not busy and she felt "under-utilised".

"I would find myself doing office messenger [work]. It is my respectful view that the allegations are of no basis."





Rusi said she never dealt with the company's clients, and told the commissioners that, while she worked for the company, she was never made aware of any illegality of the practice.

"I was merely a researcher," she said.

Turning to her time at Legal Aid SA, where she allegedly accessed pornographic material, Rusi said the office shared computers.

"I found a set-up similar to this [the JSC set-up], an open plan where anyone could use any computer. There was, of course, a stage where the management of Legal Aid SA complained that practitioners and other staff members were using computers for private matters, private material.

"When it was said that there was certain obscene material, I was never shown any such obscene material. I had never been told that this was the private material that belonged to you. When I saw the objection, it was even difficult for me to defend myself. I know the set-up of Legal Aid SA at the time. [The complainant] appears to be a member of the community, never had been an employee of Legal Aid SA at the time I was there. No obscene material was presented to me.

"I am not even sure how it would have been possible for me or anyone to access obscene material at Legal Aid through computers, when there was not even access to the internet. I never accessed any such obscene material."

Mvuso Notyesi, a member of the JSC, read a portion of a letter praising Rusi for not only being fit and proper to be elevated, but also a "suitable candidate".

Notyesi added that, within a short space of time that Rusi had acted as a judge in the Eastern Cape, she had produced "so many judgments".

"Thank you, Ms Rusi, for availing yourself," Notyesi concluded.

The interviews continue.

