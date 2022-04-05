59m ago

JSC interviews: I made a regrettable error, says ConCourt justice candidate

Lwandile Bhengu
Judge David Unterhalter. Photo: Theana Breugem
  • The JSC, under the leadership of newly appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has interviewed five candidates for two vacancies at the Constitutional Court.
  • During the interviews on Tuesday, Acting Justice David Unterhalter admitted he erred when he ruled on a case in the ConCourt that he had dismissed in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
  • Unterhalter said it was regrettable, but it did not affect the outcome of the case when it went before the ConCourt.

Acting Justice David Unterhalter has apologised and admitted he erred when he ruled on an appeal while acting in the Constitutional Court that he had dismissed in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).  

On Tuesday, Unterhalter was the final candidate to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to fill two vacant spots at the apex court where he has acted in the past.

During his interview, commissioner Mvuzo Notyesi asked him what should a judge do if they had acted in the SCA and dismissed an appeal application and that same case came before them while they were serving in the ConCourt.

Unterhalter replied the judge would have to recuse themselves. 

Notyesi then brought two court orders to the commission's attention about a case where Unterhalter dismissed a special leave to appeal case involving Eskom at the SCA in August. An appeal was filed to the ConCourt this year and was later dismissed without a hearing. Unterhalter was one of the justices who dismissed the case. 

The commission broke for 30 minutes to give Unterhalter the opportunity to access his ConCourt emails to track if and how it was involved in the case.

When the commission resumed, he said an error was made.  

"My concurrence is correctly reflected in the order I have been given. I recall joining in respect of the dismissal of the application for leave to appeal, so it is certainly the case that I was not in a position to determine the application for leave to appeal before the Constitutional Court, having refused the petition in the Supreme Court of Appeal. I can only say that it was an error. I did not recall that I had sat on the petition. 

While, of course, I take responsibility for my failure to notice this, it appears to be an error that was made by everybody. It is regrettable, but I think there is little to be said about it except for that it was a regrettable error as these things happen occasionally, and one will endeavour not to repeat an error of this kind.


Unterhalter elaborated, saying none of the justices or court clerks had picked up on the error.

Commissioner Julius Malema said Unterhalter was making excuses for his error. 

"I would expect, and it's not only for the judge before us it means that in this matter 11 judges did not see that you sat on this matter. I am not a lawyer, but I would expect that when an appeal is made, the higher court would want to familiarise yourself with who heard the matters, what are the issues and all of that.

"That is why in the judgment, your names are there. That means all the 11 judges in an application for leave to appeal did not see that the judge who is going to hear this matter has actually heard this matter," said Malema.

Unterhalter also contended his participation in the ConCourt ruling did not affect the outcome because the other justices who ruled on the case also dismissed it without his influence. 

Malema hit back, saying it was not only about the outcome of the judgment but also the principle of judges recusing themselves. 

You have apologised to us, but before you apologise to us and to the nation, you make some sort of remarks that suggest that you want to justify that action because you say that your participation would not have made that judgment differently, and that is not our argument.


"Our argument is that it doesn't matter that the majority would've still ruled the way they did, but it doesn't help to improve and enhance the image of the judiciary if the person who heard this matter before still goes and sits on a higher structure to hear the appeal he dismissed before," he said.

Newly appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the ConCourt might need to consider making it a requirement that in an application for leave to appeal, the application should prominently list all the judges who had anything to do with the case.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
