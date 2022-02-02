JSC interviews: It's patronising to say moving me from SCA would destabilise it - Judge Maya

Justice Mandisa Maya says a Chief Justice is not anyone's boss but a head among equals.

Maya is vying for the chief justice position.

She is the second person to be interviewed for the job.

Judge Mandisa Maya has stated that comments that suggest that moving her from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) would destabilise the court were "patronising" and "patriarchal".

Maya, who was the second person to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice, said these comments suggested that it "would not be a good idea to move me from the Supreme Court of Appeal because I've done so well".

"I don't know if that is supposed to be a compliment, but I and many other colleagues find it most patronising and even patriarchal maybe," she told the Judicial Service Commission during her interview on Wednesday.

"To my mind, it implies that I lead a bunch of incompetent [judges] who would fall in a helpless heap if I left the SCA, and that bunch includes you chair (referring to Deputy President of the SCA Xola Petse, who is chairing the interviews).

She added:

Nothing could be further from the truth, the SCA is staffed with strong, capable judges - black and white – and as I previously stated, eight most senior judges in that court are black [and] five women judges are already presiding. No shortage of skill and leadership skill quality there.

Maya added that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and her other colleagues "respect" her and would support her leadership.

Earlier, Maya said that during her interview for the position of president of the SCA in 2017, the commission had asked her to describe her vision for the court.

She said her first target was gender diversity and, in two rounds of the JSC interviews, they had been able to achieve the appointment of a total of five women - two coloured, one white, and two African.

'SCA has turned a critical corner'

She said there were currently 23 judges on the SCA, 11 of whom were women and 12 who were men.

"We are fast closing the gap," she said, adding that the eight most senior judges in the SCA were black.

"The project to transform the court continues."

Maya said her second target was to address the lack of collegiality, saying that she had no doubt that "we have vanquished that demon".

She also told the panel that the SCA had "changed its institutional character for the better".

"The SCA has turned a critical corner [and] all is well there as it can be. I have delivered on the promises I made before you five years ago."

Maya also highlighted that a Chief Justice and other heads of the court were not bosses of anyone, but only first among equals.

She said this demanded collaborative and consultative leadership, and that the judiciary was not in crisis, as some had lamented.

"Yes, it is not perfect, but there is still an efficient system in place. There is a lot of work to be done to get the institution working optimally."

The interview continues.

