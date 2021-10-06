JSC interviews: Justice Mandisa Maya's praise for candidate's judgment-writing skills shot down

The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing candidates for 10 posts in the Gauteng division of the High Court.

Seventeen candidates are being interviewed.

A list of recommended candidates will be referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Justice Mandisa Maya's idea of a well-written judgment was shot down during ongoing Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews after the candidate she lauded was told to improve his writing skills.



On Wednesday, Maya praised advocate Jabulani Selby Nyathi for his writing skills and said she had read his judgments and she saw potential.

"You write well," she told the advocate.

But North West Judge President Monica Leeuw felt Nyathi should work on his writing skills.

READ | Is there place for white justices at the ConCourt? The JSC doesn't seem to think so

Leeuw took Nyathi through a judgment he had written and said she was not certain if the matter was an appeal or a trial. "That is my concern…you are all over," she said.

"When it comes to your judgment writing skills, I think you need to work on that."

Nyathi said he would hone his judgment writing skills. "Your comment is received with gratitude," he responded.

However, Maya came to Nyathi's defence and said that the matter which Leeuw was referring to was heard on 8 June and judgment was delivered on 15 June.

"So, you did not have all the time in the world to design a beautiful reportable judgment, did you?" Maya asked.

READ | JSC concludes ConCourt interviews - now it will deliberate over candidates

"Indeed," Nyathi said.



Julius Malema, a member of the JSC, also weighed in on the matter and said there would always be different opinions.

"There will always be different opinions on any writing. A very senior judge appreciates how you write, and she says she understands your judgments, and another senior judge comes and says, in the typical way of judges disagreeing amongst themselves, [that] you write differently, it is not something unheard of, especially when it comes to writing styles."

Nyathi is one of 17 candidates who are being interviewed for 10 vacant positions in the Gauteng division of the High Court.

He has written more than 40 judgments and has never reserved one beyond six months. Nyathi said he would bring a wealth of experience to the Bench.

He also said he had the "temperament" expected of a presiding officer.