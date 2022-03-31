JSC to interview candidates for posts in various courts next week

The JSC will next week interview candidates nominated for positions in various courts.

The interviews will take place from 5 until 8 April.

Newly appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will be chairing the interviews.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, but under the leadership of newly appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, it is set to interview candidates nominated for positions in various courts.



The newly revamped JSC will interview the shortlisted candidates from 5 until 8 April.

Five candidates will be vying for two posts on the Constitutional Court.

Here are the candidates:

They are advocate Alan Dodson, Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Judge Mahube Molemela, Judge Owen Rogers and Judge David Unterhalter.

In April last year, News24 reported that a war of words erupted between the South African Jewish Board of Deputies and the South African Boycotts, Divestments and Sanction over Unterhalter's bid - and subsequent rejection - for one of two vacant posts at the Constitutional Court.

At the time, Unterhalter was not on the JSC's final list of five candidates to be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

READ | JSC shake-up as Ramaphosa axes advocate Griffiths Madonsela, selects Sesi Baloyi

Again, in October, the JSC took a decision to exclude Unterhalter for a second consecutive time from the shortlist for judges to be appointed to the apex court.

Unterhalter will be interviewed on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the JSC has shortlisted Judge Ronald Hendricks for the Judge President position in the North West. It has also shortlisted Luleka Flatela for secondment to the Land Claims Court in the Gauteng High Court.

Positions

Six people will be vying for two positions in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Gqeberha.

The candidates are Professor Rosaan Krüger, Sandiswa (Mickey) Mfenyana, Vinesh Naidu, Mbulelo Victor Nqumse, Vuyokazi Pamella Noncembu and advocate Denzil Owen Potgieter SC.

For the one vacancy in the Free State Division of the High Court, the JSC will interview advocate Josephus Johannes Francois Hefer SC, Cathy Luise Page and advocate Ilse van Rhyn.

Adriaan Basson | Dali Mpofu - a legal nincompoop and scoundrel

Five people will be battling it out for the two vacancies in the Limpopo Division of the High Court.

The candidates are advocate John Holland-Müter SC, advocate Lesibana Gemine Philemon Ledwaba, advocate Marisa Naudé-Odendaal, Vusumuzi Reuben Sinky Ngobe Nkosi and advocate Thogomelani Coution Tshidada.

On the last day of the interviews, the JSC will focus on Judge Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo, who wants to be KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge President.

It will also interview seven people for three vacancies in the KZN High Court.



The candidates are advocate Elsje-Marié Bezuidenhout SC, advocate Hoosen Sattar Gani SC, Narini Nirmala Hiralall, Burt Silverton Laing, Professor Mbuzeni Johnson Mathenjwa, advocate Robin George Mossop SC and Linus Bhekizitha Phoswa.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.