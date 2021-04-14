14m ago

add bookmark

JSC wraps up ConCourt interviews, will deliberate on which candidates to recommend to Ramaphosa

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
CORNEL VAN HEERDEN
  • The Judicial Service Commission has interviewed eight candidates vying for two positions at the Constitutional Court.
  • The JSC will decide on who to recommend for the two appointments to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • It will announce its decision on Wednesday.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will decide on Wednesday morning who to recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the two vacant positions at the Constitutional Court.

Eight candidates are vying for the two positions on the Constitutional Court Bench.

On Tuesday, the JSC interviewed Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mahube Molemela, who said she was ready to be part of the apex court.

Molemela headed the Free State High Court division from 2015 to 2018.

She then moved to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein. And now she is aiming for a position on the Constitutional Court Bench.

During her interview, some JSC members raised concerns about her "quick movements" in positions.

Molemela has only been at the SCA for three years. She told the JSC that three years at the SCA was "more than enough".

READ | ConCourt candidate claims SCA' top six' treated colleagues unfairly

She also told the commission that she didn't have to serve at the SCA to be appointed to the Constitutional Court.

But Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who chaired the interviews, pressed her on the issue.

He said when Molemela was appointed judge president, there was excitement about her appointment, but now she wanted to leave the court.

He said:

Why does it look like you can't stay in one place, to influence that place significantly, before you can move on? Why do you appear to be moving so soon after elevation to a particular position?


Molemela said when she was appointed to the position there were problems at the court, but they were voted best performing division soon after she had taken over.

"It was a well-run division," she said.

"I hold the view that I had achieved my task," Molemela said, adding that she had also empowered women there.

"My leaving that court did not leave a void. Immediately after my departure, two ladies continued acting as deputy judge presidents."

Molemela then joined the SCA – a court that had problems with representation.

She said she was sure there would be applause if she joined the Constitutional Court because it would be a woman adding to the court.

The JSC also interviewed Judge Rammaka Steven Mathopo, who spoke about the "unfair treatment" of junior colleagues by the so-called "top six" at the SCA.

Mogoeng questioned Mathopo about the group, seemingly named after the ANC's most senior national leaders.

It's alleged that the SCA "top six" mistreats junior judges at the court.

ALSO READ | JSC grills ConCourt candidate on his age with only six years to retirement

"Yes, it is true. We had those problems, and we experienced those problems quite painfully," Mathopo said.

Mathopo said:

I witnessed, I heard [and] I experienced, and it was painful CJ (Chief Justice) when colleagues, especially junior colleagues, were subjected to unfair criticism, unfair differentiation [and] unfair treatment by the senior colleagues. That troubled me a lot.


He claimed that some members of the "top six" were opposed to his appointment at the court but "unfortunately for them, this body (the JSC) saw it fit… and endorsed my appointment".

Another judge who faced a grilling was Judge Dhaya Pillay, who is currently acting at the Constitutional Court.

She was asked about her relationship with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, to which she said she had known him for many years.

JSC commissioner Julius Malema accused her of being "nothing but a political activist".

"Judge, I am going to argue in a closed session that you are nothing but a political activist. You are no judge and you deserve no high office. If anything, you are also factional and belong to Pravin's (Gordhan's) faction, and you are pursuing factional battles using the Bench," he said.

But Pillay did not agree with this.

Asked by Malema if her relationship with Gordhan enhanced the image of the judiciary, Pillay said:

Unfortunately, it's not a relationship I can dissociate myself with for the simple reason that he has been my friend for a long time. The fact that he has been in government has never interfered with my adjudicative work, and he and I recognise boundaries. Politicians recognise boundaries with the judiciary.

Other judges who were interviewed includes Judge David Nat Unterhalter and Judge Bashier Vally.

Unterhalter told the commissioners that throughout his career, he has always wanted to give back.

He also said the Constitutional Court was a court that "we must all feel extremely ambitious about to what it can achieve".

He said the court was "very well regarded" internationally and also commanded respect in the country. 

Vally, who was the last to be interviewed, said he believed he would contribute, should he be appointed.

"I am at that age where I think I can make a contribution. I think I am matured now," he said.

Vally also said he has the academic qualifications to be a judge in the apex court.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jscgautengjohannesburgjudiciary
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7310 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2129 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8804 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.47
(-0.3)
GBP/ZAR
19.94
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.32
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.11
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,744.36
(-0.1)
Silver
25.40
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,171.50
(+1.0)
Brent Crude
63.67
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,695.00
(-0.0)
All Share
67,073
(0.0)
Top 40
61,383
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,155
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,974
(0.0)
Resource 10
67,823
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr 2021

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo