Judge Desai hits back at Zionist Federation complaint as part of 'pro-Israel activities'

Retired Judge and Legal Services Ombud Siraj Desai says the complaint lodged against him by the SA Zionist Federation has the "express aim of furthering [its] pro-Israel goals and political objectives".

The matters and events date as far back as 2009, for which, he says, the federation "does not provide any coherent explanation" as to why it took them 12 years to raise it.

The SAZF lodged an official complaint to the Judicial Conduct Committee charging that Desai breached the Judicial Service Commission Act and Code of Judicial Conduct.

Retired Western Cape High Court Judge and current Legal Services Ombud Siraj Desai has labelled a complaint lodged against him by the South African Zionist Federation over his pro-Palestine activities as an unfair "scatter-shot approach", an attempt to discredit him and to "curb and curtail the space for human rights advocacy".

In a written response submitted on behalf and on the instructions of Desai filed on Tuesday, he accused the SAZF of going through his life with a "fine tooth comb" but failing to make a valid case against him.

This after the SAZF's complaint to the Judicial Conduct Committee that Desai breached the Judicial Service Commission Act and Code of Judicial Conduct between 2009 and 2020.

It charges Desai became involved in political controversy; used or lent the prestige of judicial office to advance his own private interests, or others; failed to recuse himself in a matter where there was a possible conflict of interest; became involved in extra-judicial activities in breach of the impartiality rules and became involved in activities incompatible with judicial office.

ALSO READ | Judge Siraj Desai gets extension to respond to 'unmeritous' SA Zionist Federation complaint

Calling him a "politicised" judge, it further questioned whether he could adjudicate matters impartially as ombud.

Desai, in a 24-page response to the committee, said the complaint "forms part of the pro-Israel activities of the SAZF", lodged with the "express aim of furthering the pro-Israel goals and political objectives" of the federation.

He argued that silence by judges "in the face of injustice and violations of basic human rights, particularly given the history of South Africa, is inconsistent with judicial office", pointing out that the oath taken by judicial officers required a judge to swear or affirm to uphold and protect the human rights entrenched in the Constitution.

"Judicial officers, therefore, have a particular duty to confront injustice, promote equality for all under the law and condemn racism in all its forms," his response read.

Judges do not exist in isolation. They do not perform their functions in a cloistered monastery isolated from society. They are members of the community with their own beliefs, opinions and sympathies.

Pointing out that the complaint related to matters and events as far back as 2009, he said the federation "does not provide any coherent explanation for why it took them twelve years to lodge this complaint".

Responding to the SAZF's complaint in point form, he countered their exception to his being an "active participant" in the planned "Gaza Freedom March" in Egypt in 2009, saying he and his late wife Faieza had attended a gathering of international human rights activists in his personal capacity.

"The international human rights activists ... intended on embarking on a non-violent protest action on the first anniversary of 'Operation Cast Lead', an Israeli military operation that killed more than 1 300 Palestinians," his response read.

"The Gaza March did not take place after it was prevented by the Egyptian authorities."

READ | Judicial Conduct Committee inquiry into Zionist Federation complaint into Judge Desai starts

In response to its claim that Desai had welcomed and supported Hamas during their trip to South Africa in 2018 by meeting with a delegation at the offices of the Muslim Judicial Council where he "again assumed the role of a pro-Palestinian activist", Desai said he had been invited by the MJC in his capacity as a community leader to a 'private event... at which a Hamas delegation was present'.

At the event, Desai was recorded as saying: "We hope to make an intellectual contribution to the resolution of the Palestinian issue, but we take our leadership from you. You are the leadership on the ground."

In his response, he said his comments were "plainly meant to convey that the intellectual resolution of the Palestine issue was to be led from the ground level by the recognised leadership of the Palestinian people".

Desai argued that the SAZF’s characterisation of Hamas as “a violent terrorist movement are inconsistent with the international foreign policy of the South African government which has not only not designated Hamas as a terrorist entity but has welcomed the fact that Hamas is open to international mediation to comprehensively address all the issues causing tension in the Israeli - Palestinian situation.”

The federation said Desai had a "long history of endorsing and promoting the anti-Israel political lobby", including participating in activities and events held by Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), which it argued was "notorious for its zealous anti-Zionism and for fostering enmity towards the South African Jewish community".

Irrelevant

It charged that a 2015 case, in which Desai set aside the terms of an administrative order by the City of Cape Town limiting the crowd at a proposed public protest from 150 people to 16 000, conflicted with his duties as a judicial officer and that he had not "disclosed his interest in BDS".

The applicants in that matter included Boycott Woolworths Western Cape Volunteers, which formed part of a BDS campaign over its trade relations with Israel. The protests were against the presence of US star Pharrell Williams who was to perform at the GrandWest Casino complex "at the request of Woolworths".

The City was ordered to pay costs.

ALSO READ | Moosa foundation wants SA Zionist Federation to withdraw complaint against Siraj Desai

Desai pointed out that the applicants' pro-Palestinian stance was irrelevant to the legal issue in the case, which concerned the legality of a restriction on the number of people attending the gathering for which permission had been granted by the City.

The application, he said, had been allocated to him in his capacity as the urgent duty judge in the week in which the application was heard.

He said no application for his recusal was brought, there were no objections to him hearing the matter and no appeal was brought following his order.

Furthermore, he said he was not aware of the political beliefs of the applicants “nor were such beliefs relevant to the legal issues to be determined in the litigation”.

The SAZF also complained that Desai made "inappropriate comments" in an interview on an Iranian YouTube channel in which he likened Iranian political and religious leader Ayatollah Khomeini to President Nelson Mandela, describing both as "towering figures".

It described the reference to the US as the "great Satan" as "shocking remarks", as the country was an important trade and diplomatic partner of South Africa's.

Desai, however, charged that the words were "taken out of context to further the political agenda of the SAZF".

"It is apparent ... [that the] reference to 'the Great Satan' was in relation to a description used by Imam Khomeini, not Judge Desai. Judge Desai was in effect repeating a description which had been used by Imam Khomeini," his response read.

The reference to then leader of the United States as having 'two horns' obviously cannot be interpreted literally, it was more of a metaphorical utterance in the context of a somewhat colourful turn of phrase which had been used by the late Imam Khomeini.

Desai also hit back at the SAZF's questioning his fitness to be the Legal Services Ombud, saying the claim contains "no factual basis or evidence to support an allegation” he has not or will not perform his functions in terms of the Legal Practice Act.

"The unsupported imputation of bias and breaches of ethical rules ... in his capacity as Legal Service Ombud warrants censure," his response read.

Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Doris Tshepe could not be reached on Wednesday.