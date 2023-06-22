12m ago

Share

Judge Nkola Motata to be impeached, as SCA rules JSC must reconsider his case

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judge Nkola Motata
Judge Nkola Motata
  • The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was wrong to find retired judge Nkola Motata guilty of misconduct instead of gross misconduct.
  • The SCA ruled Motata must be impeached.
  • It also ruled the JSC should reconsider the recommendation of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, including other available material, afresh, ensuring reasons support every ruling made. 

For as long as retired judge Nkola Motata is entitled to be called "Judge Motata", the judiciary continues to be stained in the eyes of the public, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said in its ruling on Thursday.

The SCA, by majority, proposed the case should be remitted to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for reconsideration.

The court ruled the JSC should reconsider the recommendation of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, including other available material, afresh, ensuring reasons support every ruling made.  

The remittal should be dealt with within 90 days from the date of this order.

"The application is upheld with costs, including the costs of two counsel where so employed," the court said.

Freedom Under Law (FUL), a public interest organisation founded by retired judge Johann Kriegler, approached the SCA to rule Motata should be found guilty of gross misconduct instead of misconduct.

READ | Motata house crash victim fights back, plans to sue former judge

In 2009, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg convicted Motata of driving under the influence and sentenced him to a fine of R20 000 or 12 months' imprisonment.

The case was referred to the Tribunal, which found Motata's conduct at the scene of a car crash in 2007 was racist and lacked integrity.

Motata crashed his car into the boundary wall of Richard Baird's Hurlingham home in Johannesburg.

The Tribunal's report also found Motata's conduct at the scene and the "remarks he made were racist and thus impinged on and were prejudicial to the impartiality and dignity of the courts".

It found him guilty of gross misconduct and recommended to the JSC that he should be removed as a judge.

But the JSC found Motata guilty of misconduct and ordered him to pay a more than R1 million fine. 

In reaching its decision on Thursday, the SCA said the JSC largely overlooked many important findings of fact.

"The decision of the JSC of 10 October 2019 clearly applies the standard for gross misconduct. Moreover, the issue of whether or not racism is serious misconduct is clear.

"Racism is a breach of Section 9 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination based on race.

The judgment read:

Racism is also inconsistent with the Judicial Code of Conduct. Racism of a judge additionally breaches the principle of judicial independence because it undermines public confidence in the judiciary.

The court said Motata's conduct was "egregious" and his behaviour at the incident scene was "characterised by racism, sexism, and vulgarity".

The court added the JSC clearly found Motata's conduct to be racially loaded, but it lacked the element of "gross" because of two mitigatory factors - intoxication and provocation.

"Absent those factors, it is clear that the racist utterances by Judge Motata would have been considered to be gross.

"Like the JSC, the High Court failed to consider the impact of Judge Motata's conduct on the public confidence in the independence, impartiality and integrity of the judiciary.

"Both failed to consider the impact on the public of him remaining 'Judge Motata' and continuing to receive the benefits of his pension as a judge, after he was found to have made racist statements and thereafter conducted a dishonest defence in his criminal trial and before the Tribunal.

"The High Court should have enquired whether the JSC was entitled to simply disregard the Tribunal's factual findings in the manner that it did. It did not do so.

"Had the High Court undertaken that task, the conclusion would perhaps have been inevitable that no justifiable warrant existed for the JSC to have rejected the Tribunal's findings," the judgment read.

READ | Judge Motata denies he made racist comments when he crashed his car

The court said Motata also failed to offer an apology for his conduct.

"Whether an apology would have been sufficient to restore public confidence need not detain us, because none was proffered by him.

"It appears that he failed even after finalisation of the criminal trial to appreciate that he had engaged in misconduct of a most serious kind.

"This reveals both his lack of insight and his lack of appreciation for his misconduct on the public confidence in the judiciary.

"The public watched him conduct a dishonest defence during his trial and on appeal. They watched him dishonestly accuse Mr Baird of using the k-word, only to thereafter withdraw the accusation."

The SCA judgment said the public also had to watch Motata lie under oath to the Tribunal about his level of intoxication, although a video of him slurring his words and stumbling went viral.

"His conduct is inimical to his office. For as long as he is entitled to be called 'Judge Motata', the judiciary continues to be stained in the eyes of the public."

The court said a further delay in the case did not serve the interests of justice.

"Should this court remit the matter to the JSC, there is every likelihood that any fresh decision by it will be reviewed, and the matter will again wind its long, slow journey through the courts. Further delay does not serve the interests of justice.

"A fair-minded and dispassionate observer is bound to conclude that Judge Motata cannot properly discharge his functions.

"There is no alternative measure to removal that would be sufficient to restore public confidence in the judiciary," the court said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nkola motatafree statebloemfonteincrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1719 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3326 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 814 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

20m ago

LISTEN LIVE | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

19m ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.45
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.50
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.27
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
937.51
-0.5%
Palladium
1,329.51
-0.6%
Gold
1,925.92
-0.3%
Silver
22.55
-0.5%
Brent Crude
77.12
+1.6%
Top 40
69,787
-0.7%
All Share
75,130
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,732
-0.6%
Industrial 25
102,137
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,858
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo