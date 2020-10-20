1h ago

add bookmark

Judge President Hlophe's misconduct case postponed yet again

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judge John Hlophe.
Judge John Hlophe.
Mary-Ann Palmer
  • The judicial conduct tribunal which was set up to hear complaints against Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has been postponed. 
  • The tribunal is scheduled to resume in December, 12 years after a complaint was lodged. 
  • The complaint was laid by the full Constitutional Court Bench after Hlophe allegedly attempted to improperly influence two judges. 

The judicial conduct tribunal, which was set up to hear complaints against Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe, has been postponed yet again.  

The tribunal was meant to resume from 26 to 30 October, 12 years after a gross misconduct complaint was lodged against Hlophe. 

But now, JSC secretary Sello Chiloane has said the new dates for the tribunal are 7 to 11 December. 

This is due to "non-availability of one of the witnesses and also JP [Hlophe's] counsel who is based in the United Kingdom", he said. 

Hlophe is accused of trying to influence Constitutional Court judges in a case involving former president Jacob Zuma, relating to the validity of searches during the arms deal investigation, News24 previously reported.

READ: No explanation as to why Cape Judge President John Hlophe has 16 outstanding judgments

A complaint was laid by the full Constitutional Court bench after he allegedly approached justices Bess Nkabine and Christopher Jafta to improperly influence them in a case before the apex court.

The tribunal was set up at the recommendation of a subcommittee of the Judicial Service Commission, the judicial conduct committee.

Hlophe also faces another gross misconduct complaint lodged against him by his deputy, Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath. She accused Hlophe of compromising the proper functioning of the Western Cape High Court. 

ALSO READ: Top WC judge John Hlophe 'shocked' as reports link him to alleged plot to kill deputy

She also accused him of trying to influence the appointment of judges perceived as "favorably disposed" to Zuma to preside over the so-called Earthlife Africa case involving the nuclear deal, as News24 reported.  

Other accusations includes preferential treatment for his wife Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe as well as alleged assault and verbal abuse of two judges. 

However, Hlophe has dismissed the allegations.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Judge vs Judge: Hlophe hits out at Mogoeng, claims he 'instigated complaint against me'
EXPLAINER | War of the judges: Complaints of 'misconduct', 'bias' in battle between Hlophe,...
Judge John Hlophe wants judicial commission of inquiry to probe accusations against him
Read more on:
john hlophecourts
Lottery
1 player scoops R353k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 5402 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 6419 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.46
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.30
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.47
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.61
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.32)
Gold
1909.81
(+0.37)
Silver
24.74
(+5.75)
Platinum
873.71
(+2.49)
Brent Crude
42.85
(-0.67)
Palladium
2394.00
(+3.21)
All Share
55271.75
(+0.20)
Top 40
50851.62
(+0.22)
Financial 15
9956.35
(-0.22)
Industrial 25
75567.07
(+1.08)
Resource 10
53788.16
(-0.63)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo