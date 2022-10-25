1h ago

add bookmark

Judge sifts through accused's 'mystery people' defence as he delivers judgment in Tazne murder trial

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tazne Van Wyk's.
Tazne Van Wyk's.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger
  • Judgment of the man accused of murdering Tazne van Wyk, and abusing some of his relatives, will move into its third day on Wednesday. 
  • Judge Alan Maher has been summarising the evidence ahead of announcing his decision on whether the accused is guilty or not. 
  • He will have to decide whether Tazne's last night was due to a night from hell at the hands of mystery foreigners, or if the accused was the culprit.

The second day of judgment of the man accused of raping and murdering eight-year-old Cape Town girl Tazne van Wyk ended on page 90, with the judge reaching the arrest of the man suspected of abducting her.

Judge Alan Maher has spent the past two days reading through the witness evidence and forensic findings presented to him, including having to go over the results of the postmortem on her little body all over again.

When Tazne was murdered, and the accused was arrested, he ended up facing 27 charges after his family members broke their silence over alleged rapes and severe physical abuse.

Tazne's parents were in court again on Tuesday, and this time her mother brought a cuddly teddy. One of the accused's relatives was spotted, but kept a low profile. 

Tazne disappeared on Friday, 7 February 2020, and her body was found almost two weeks later in a stormwater drain next to the N1 near Worcester. 

READ | Murder accused cut off Tazne van Wyk's hand to get rid of DNA evidence, State alleges

Her body was so decomposed that her pubic area was covered in maggots, so a biological anthropologist had to be called in to testify whether she had been raped.

Her left hand was missing and still is. 

DNA was found under her little fingernails and was compared with a sample taken from the accused. It was a match.

The accused says that Tazne scratched him when he desperately tried to hold on to her as a group of people speaking a foreign language held them against their will and wrenched her away from him somewhere in the Karoo. 

He had asked them to let her go, but, he claimed, it was all in vain. 

He said when she was taken, he was tied up with a scarf and could do nothing, but he said he heard water. One of the mystery people (none has been located) returned with Tazne's limp body and they drove out of the bushes, and left her somewhere on the side of the N1. 

During the lockdown last year, Tazne van Wyk’s mother, Carmen, visited the place where Tazne’s body was found outside Worcester. (Photo: Breyten Cupido/Archive)

He described a hellish afternoon which started with these mystery people stopping in a Siyaya taxi with pink on the side to ask for directions as he left Elsie's River in Cape Town.

He said Tazne appeared out of nowhere and got into the taxi when they offered money for the directions. They were held in this taxi, which went to Worcester via a drug deal in Malawi Camp, and a stop in Paarl for fish takeaways. They were finally dropped off in Worcester along the N1. 

He turned down the offer of accommodation for the two of them for the night, telling two good Samaritans he needed to get "the child" to her mother in Beaufort West.

However, these mysterious people came back in a different car while they were trying to hitchhike. It was a Toyota bakkie, and they pushed the two of them in the car, stopped in some bushes, took Tazne to the water, brought her limp body back, and put her next to the N1. 

He said they booted him out of the car near a roadblock on the outskirts of Bloemfontein much later. 

READ | Cape Town girl Tazné van Wyk was taken to drug deal shortly before she was murdered, court hears

He claimed that he slept on the highway that night and headed back to Laingsburg.

He did not go to the police once at Laingsburg, but he did go to a shop to charge his cellphone. He sat in the bushes that afternoon.

"He never told anyone what happened as there was something wrong with his head," said Maher in his summary of what the accused testified. "Everybody would blame him. He started blaming himself. He did not know what to tell people."

The accused has testified that one of the mystery people smoked from a packet of drugs they collected in Malawi Camp right next to him in the back of the bakkie, and it made him feel high. 

He was arrested in Cradock on 17 February and did not tell the police about his and Tazne's ordeal. He did not like the way the police were treating him.

"How can I speak to such people?" quoted Maher from the accused's testimony. 

The accused denies all 27 charges put to him, including absconding from parole. On that charge he said he went to tell the parole officer he was leaving town, but the office was closed. 

Judgment is expected to be handed down on Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tazne van wykcape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4470 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
30% - 14078 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
38% - 17663 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10704 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.13
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,654.00
+0.3%
Silver
19.40
+0.9%
Palladium
1,939.50
-1.6%
Platinum
923.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
59,268
+1.4%
All Share
65,851
+1.3%
Resource 10
61,645
-0.3%
Industrial 25
77,849
+2.2%
Financial 15
15,249
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

9h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

12h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo