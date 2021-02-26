1h ago

Judge to Palesa Madiba's killer: 'You treated her as if she was less than a human being'

Ntwaagae Seleka
Dumisani Mkhwanazi was jailed for murder.
  • Judge Prince Manyathi has castigated convicted murderer Dumisani Mkhwanazi during his sentencing.
  • Manyathi said Mkhwanazi was not remorseful, and had buried Madiba like a dog.
  • This despite Madiba treating Mkhwanazi as her uncle.

“You treated her as if she was less than a human being by burying her like a dog in your yard.”

Judge Prince Manyathi was scathing in his words to Dumisani Mkhwanazi during sentencing in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

READ | Court sentences Palesa Madiba's killer to 13 years in jail

Mkhwanazi - convicted of murdering and burying Palesa Madiba, 20, in a shallow grave in 2013 -  was sentenced effectively to 31 years in jail for murder, theft of Madiba’s cellphone, defeating the ends of justice, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. 

Manyathi described Mkhwanazi as a man who lacked remorse and who had killed a person who bestowed trust upon him as her uncle.

“… I do understand that you are still maintaining that you didn’t commit the offences. According to you this (conviction) is because of the media attention and therefore the court can’t expect you to be remorseful.  

Palesa Madiba
Palesa Madiba.

“The courts are not here for media. The attraction of the media is because of these types of offences such as gender based violence and femicide. These types of offences are spreading like a virus,” said Manyathi.

READ | Dumisani Mkhwanazi found guilty of Palesa Madiba's murder

“Nobody can argue that this offence is not serious. A beautiful 20-year-old lady was killed by you.  She regarded you as her uncle and expected protection from you, but unfortunately you betrayed her."

The judge added that Mkhwanazi executed excessive successive blows and fatal force when he killed Madiba. 

“The deceased has been deprived of the love of her loved ones. You didn’t only take her life. You completely disregarded the sanctity thereof and what life meant to her and those who loved her - most of all her mother.

“In the course of murdering her you gave the impression that she left to attend classes, whilst knowing that you buried her in a shallow grave. What we know is she was caught off-guard because she didn’t expect such conduct from somebody that she trusted," Manyathi said.

Conduct

“Your failure to extend reasons for your conduct coupled by your lies as to what happened to her, remains an indication of your selfish reasons to hold the information as what happened on that particular day.

“You actually kept that information to yourself knowing very well that you buried her behind your rooms and didn’t want to divulge that information. At all material times you displayed the attitude of 'catch me if you can'.

“You pretended that you share the pain and sufferings of her family, knowing that you are the cause of their anguish. You always thought your secret was safe and you will take it to your grave.”

Manyathi said Madiba was a young, beautiful lady who had a vision for her future.

“The death of the deceased is a glaring loss to her family and friends. The unfortunate part of this is that your family will be able to visit you in prison. They will be able to talk and touch you, unlike her family who will look at her photos, videos and listen to her voice notes.

“You had enough time to think how to dispose Madiba’s body. You treated her as if she was less of human being by burying like a dog in your yard."

