1h ago

Share

Judge wants her conduct tribunal postponed because of payment delay

accreditation
Liezl Human
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal will consider the allegations against Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele’s on 1 August.
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal will consider the allegations against Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele’s on 1 August.
Masego Mafata/GroundUp
  • Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele requested a postponement of her conduct tribunal.
  • #UniteBehind is concerned about further postponements and wants the costs to be made public.
  • Makhubele has not paid the costs of #UniteBehind's legal counsel.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal of High Court Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele is set to resume on Tuesday.

The hearing is considering allegations of misconduct in relation to Makhubele's time as the chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board.

But Makhubele wants the hearing postponed because her legal representation has not been paid by the Office of the State Attorney, GroundUp reports.

This is according to a letter Makhubele's legal representative sent to retired Judge President Achmat Jappie on 20 July. 

"Unfortunately, we cannot commit to a date since we do not know when the impasse with the Office of the State Attorney will be resolved. We will notify the tribunal as soon as our fees are settled," the letter reads.

READ | Siyaya was 'stuck in their own mud' before Judge Makhubele intervened, tribunal hears

The tribunal consists of Jappie, retired Judge Seun Moshidi and practising attorney Noxolo Maduba-Silevu.

Makhubele is facing the tribunal hearing after the commuter activist organisation, #UniteBehind, laid the complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in 2019. The complaint accused Makhubele of misconduct when she took up dual roles of Gauteng High Court judge and chairperson of the Prasa board, violating the separation of powers principle of the Judicial Code of Conduct, and also further misconduct allegations while she was on the Prasa board.

In 2020, the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) referred the matter to the Judicial Conduct Tribunal after it found the allegations to be "very serious". But the tribunal faced many delays and only resumed three years later in February 2023.

#UniteBehind has since raised concern about further delays in the hearing, since Makhubele has "already sought, and been granted, substantial postponements for purposes of securing legal representation".

The organisation recommended a short postponement of no more than a month. If a longer postponement was desired, Makhubele "should then bring a proper application for a postponement under oath, duly served on the tribunal, the evidence leaders and the complainant, so that its merits can be properly considered".

The director of #UniteBehind, Zackie Achmat said:

Justice Makhubele's costs, conduct and the withdrawal of her legal team appears to follow the pattern of the criminally convicted former president Jacob Zuma and the disgraced Public Protector in their defences. #UniteBehind demands that all the costs of Justice Makhubhele's legal teams for the JSC be made public immediately.

Meanwhile, #UniteBehind has also requested that Makhubele pay their legal fees for a court case that she promptly withdrew after making an application to the Gauteng High Court in order to prevent her suspension as a judge. The application was withdrawn with the costs tendered.

The organisation requested written permission from Judge President Dunstan Mlambo of the Gauteng High Court "in terms of section 47 of the Superior Courts Act to issue and pursue a writ of execution against Judge Makhubele's assets for the recovery of our client's costs".

In response and in writing to Mlambo, Makhubele's legal representative said #UniteBehind's legal team is "relentless in their pursuit of Judge Makhubele" and that "their conduct is bordering on harassment and abuse".

"It is not as if Judge Makhubele is refusing to pay. It is only if the State Attorney refuses to pay the bill that they can look upon her for payment. They must allow that process to conclude," the letter read.

ALSO READ | Hlophe's gross misconduct appeal lapsed because he couldn't afford R600 000 to print decade-long record

They requested the Judge President to urge #UniteBehind to "temper their … sense of grievance towards Judge Makhubele".

In response to a request for comment, the Office of the Chief Justice confirmed the tribunal would resume on Tuesday.

Makhubele's legal representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasatintswalo annah nana makhubelegautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 11707 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 555 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.86
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
22.92
-3.3%
Rand - Euro
19.64
-3.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.00
-4.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-2.6%
Platinum
950.43
+2.4%
Palladium
1,282.16
+3.0%
Gold
1,965.65
+0.3%
Silver
24.73
+1.6%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,634
+0.7%
All Share
78,978
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,265
+1.5%
Industrial 25
109,104
+0.6%
Financial 15
17,333
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo