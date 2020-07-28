30m ago

add bookmark

Judges should not be gagged, muzzled or censored - Mogoeng responds to criticism on his Israel remarks

Canny Maphanga
(Simon Sonnekus, Netwerk24)
(Simon Sonnekus, Netwerk24)
  • Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has responded to criticism on his utterances over Israel in a 19-page affidavit.
  • Mogoeng is of the view his remarks have been taken out of context.
  • This after Africa4Palestine announced it would lay a complaint with the JSC.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is of the view that human rights organisation Africa4Palestine has taken his remarks out of context to make an example out of anyone who differs with it.

"Somehow, Africa4Palestine has, in my view, found a way to build a case by taking these remarks completely out of their obvious context to achieve its goal of making an example of me to any who would ever dare to knowingly or unknowingly differ with them," he said in a 19-page affidavit to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) in response to the human rights organisation's complaint.

This after the organisation said it would lay a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) against Mogoeng's utterances in a webinar hosted by the Jerusalem Post.

The JSC previously confirmed on 5 July a complaint had been laid by Africa4Palestine who accused him of breaching the judicial code of conduct.

News24 earlier reported, during the webinar, Mogoeng lamented South Africa's adoption of a lopsided attitude towards the Israel-Palestinian conflict and said it would have greater influence if it displayed a more balanced approach.

In a statement on 25 June, the human rights organisation said it took issue with the remarks in light of a current case in front of the Constitutional Court between Cosatu and the SA Jewish Board of Deputies involving the Israeli-Palestinian issue. 

In addition, Africa4Palestine stated Mogoeng displayed an utter disregard for international law in his support for Israel, "a regime that is a serial violator of UN resolutions and international law".

"The chief justice conflates the modern political entity, the racist State of Israel that was created in 1948, with the Biblical land of Israel.

"In the process, he does a disservice to the Palestinian Christians who are descendants of the first followers of Jesus Christ. He insults the Christians of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ, and those who live in Jerusalem, who are currently living under a brutal Israeli occupation - deemed unlawful by South Africa together with most other countries and the UN," the organisation said.

READ | More backlash after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's utterances over Israel

Mogoeng also stated Bible-based prayers for peace in Jerusalem and the refusal to hate or curse were now being made out to look like a preference of Israel over Palestine.

"In sum, these are all being weaponised against me, and made to look like conduct so unbecoming of a judge as to justify the imposition of some form of punishment on me. And all this, in the name of human rights," he said.

Mogoeng added judges should not be needlessly "censored, gagged or muzzled".

"They ought to be free to continue to write articles or books, deliver public lectures or participate in radio or television programmes to share reflections on human rights, constitutionalism, policies or any other subject of public interest.

"They are not be confined to judgment-writing responsibilities as some, either out of sheer ignorance, mischief-making or stone age conservatism, have consistently advocated for."

ALSO READ | Chief Justice Mogoeng refuses to apologise for Israel comments: 'There will be no retraction'

In his 19-page affidavit, Mogoeng cited other judges who have made remarks regarding a peaceful resolution of the Israel/Palestine problem in a mutually beneficial way, but the human rights organisation did not lodge a complaint against any of his colleagues.

"I am their target," he said.

"I am pleased that Deputy Chief Justice [Dikgang] Moseneke and Justice [Edwin] Cameron were, unlike me, not hauled before the JCC by the likes of Africa4Palestine. I would have been concerned had it happened. For none of us did anything wrong."

Related Links
Chief Justice Mogoeng refuses to apologise for Israel comments: 'There will be no retraction'
Mogoeng accused of breaching judicial code in complaint over Israel comments - JSC
Goliath vs Hlophe: 3 allegations Chief Justice recommends tribunal investigate
Read more on:
mogoeng mogoengpalestineisraelreligion
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 325 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 2174 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 445 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.87)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-1.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.36
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.77)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.96)
Gold
1956.11
(-0.43)
Silver
24.29
(-4.65)
Platinum
949.00
(-0.52)
Brent Crude
43.90
(+0.27)
Palladium
2285.50
(-0.95)
All Share
56488.11
(+0.29)
Top 40
52043.05
(+0.25)
Financial 15
10560.69
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74160.35
(+0.33)
Resource 10
56969.57
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo