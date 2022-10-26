Judgment day for Tazne van Wyk murder-accused

After a long summary of evidence, judgment is expected in the trial of the man accused of murdering Tazne van Wyk.

Judge Alan Maher also has to pronounce on a long list of accusations made by children in the accused's family.

Many of the 27 charges he faces carry life sentences.

Judgment is expected to be handed down in the trial of the man accused of the murder of Tazne van Wyk, 8, and the rape and assault of children in his own family.

Judge Alan Maher spent the past two days summarising the evidence presented to him in the lengthy Western Cape High Court trial.

The trial has progressed relatively quickly, given the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 lockdown and the accused being beaten up in the back of the vehicle transporting prisoners from Pollsmoor to court.

With 90 pages of evidence behind him, which included details of a severely decomposed body, pictures of assaults, and pictures of bushy fields where rapes allegedly occurred, Maher will likely begin handing down final judgment on the 27 charges the State brought against the man arrested in Cradock on 17 February.

He pleaded not guilty to everything, including absconding from parole.

Testimony heard included that Tazne got into a taxi offering money for directions, and he felt obliged to get in with her. These people then allegedly put them through a night of hell. If his testimony is to be believed, they dropped the pair off outside Worcester, switched cars, came back in a bakkie, and then killed Tazne.

Because he had inhaled a drug, which one of these people was smoking in the back of the bakkie, he didn't know what was going on because he felt so high when they kicked him out.

Maher's judgment on the evidence presented regarding the charges of the rapes of his daughter and grandchild, the sexual assault of a niece, and the beatings he meted out to his children, will be keenly awaited by his ex-wife, who testified in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

The children will also want to know what the court finds about the allegations they made.

The assault of some of the children in his family and the assault of his long-lost daughter were reported to the police.

When he was arrested for the murder of Tazne, he had not only skipped parole, but had also skipped court dates relating to the charge of allegedly assaulting his wheelchair-bound daughter. He said his ex-wife gave him the wrong court date.

Maher will also have to decide whose evidence carries the most weight regarding the alleged rape of his long-lost daughter, as the accused testified that his daughter wanted the sex and that they lived "like husband and wife". She gave birth to his child.

He faces multiple life sentences if found guilty on the charges of rape and murder.

Proceedings begin at 10:00.