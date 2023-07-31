39m ago

Judgment gets under way in Mihalik murder trial

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Judgement has began in the case against Nkosinathi Khumalo, Sizwe Biyela and Vuyile Maliti who face three charges in relation to the murder of Pete Mihalik in 2018.
Jaco Marais/Netwerk24
  • Judgment started in the Pete Mihalik murder trial on Monday. 
  • The judge invited the accused to sit down, as it was going to take a long time to get through all the evidence before the finding is handed down. 
  • Mihalik was shot dead on 30 October 2018 while taking his children to school in Cape Town.

Judgment for the three men accused of killing Pete Mihalik began with the frightening details of the two shots fired through his car window on 30 October 2018, as he was about to drop his children off at school.  

Nkosinathi Khumalo, Sizwe Biyela and Vuyile Maliti pleaded not guilty to three charges - murder committed as a conspiracy, the attempted murder of Mihalik's two minor children, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

"This is a chilling and unfortunate case," said Judge Constance Nziweni.

She told the three accused to sit down because the judgment would take a while. 

"It's going to be a lengthy judgment, you can remain seated," she said.

Nziweni started with a synopsis of the individual contributions of eyewitnesses - a traffic official, police officers, a gold dealer, a car rental boss and facial enhancement and facial recognition specialists - who helped the State build its case.

The gallery was sparsely populated with a sister of Mihalik sitting with a friend, and Maliti's father among the tactical unit police officers guarding the court.

Advocate Pete Mihalik was murdered in October 2018.
Adrian de Kock

Biyela and Maliti were camera shy, with Maliti covering his face with a hoodie and a mask and Biyela doing the same with a baseball cap whenever a camera came near them. 

Nziweni started with the response of the two residents near the intersection of Thornhill and Cavalcade roads who heard two shots going off during rush hour on 30 October 2018. 

They had run out to investigate. 

Mihalik died quickly from the two bullets that went through his window's middle and lower sections. His daughter screamed for help, while Mihalik's son was bleeding from a bullet fragment that hit him.

The boy was taken to hospital and then transferred to another one for an operation on his jaw, while the girl was comforted by parents outside her school, Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard.

The gun has never been found, but the police ballistics experts narrowed down the cartridges found on the scene to a 9mm, probably a semi-automatic firearm. 

The police started canvassing for video footage and obtained material from a backpackers' lodge and a synagogue. Their time stamps were either behind or ahead, but the time of death was narrowed down. 

Mihalik was shot at 07:39:37, and died within minutes, with his foot still on the brake. 

Nziwande said a witness had testified that he had asked Mihalik if he was alright. 

She said: 

The deceased just stared at him and stopped breathing.

One witness saw a man run past his gate towards a waiting vehicle, and another witness took down a partial number plate.  

Judgment continues. 


