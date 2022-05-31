1h ago

add bookmark

Judgment reserved in AmaBhungane bid to have ConCourt declare Executive Ethics Code unconstitutional

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Constitutional Court building.
The Constitutional Court building.
PHOTO: Roger de la Harpe, Gallo Images
  • The ConCourt reserved judgment in a case in which AmaBhungane is questioning whether the Executive Ethics Code is constitutionally compliant in how it deals with the disclosure of political donations.
  • AmaBhungane believes the code is vague and deficient. 
  • A court-appointed advocate represented President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in AmaBhungane's case against President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether the Executive Ethics Code is constitutionally compliant in how it deals with the disclosure of political donations.

Representing AmaBhungane was advocate Steven Budlender, who argued the code in its current state was vague and deficient because it failed to give effect to the much-needed requirement of transparency. 

Citing the My Vote Counts Constitutional Court judgment of 2018, the case, which was about the need to regulate the disclosure of information on the private funding of political parties and independent candidates, Budlender said "the judgment establishes things with regards to donations to political parties". 

"However, this doesn't change whether the money is being donated to the political party, or to the individual candidate, or in a manner that assists an individual candidate; what this court explains in My Vote Counts, highlights that the risk of money in politics is enormous," argued Budlender. 

He said the court also explained "the way to deal with this risk is that mandatory disclosure of such donations be disclosed".

ALSO READ | Mkhwebane to challenge ConCourt's rejection of her impeachment rescission bid

"The gist of this court's judgment is to say that it's not enough to make it optional, it's not enough to allow workarounds, there has to be mandatory disclosure of such donations for two purposes: the first is to enable members of the public to purposely and meaningfully exercise their constitutional right to vote and so on; the second is to act as a buffer against corruption because, as the court explains, it's only when you have a mandatory disclosure that you have some prospects of acting as a bulwark against corruption."

Budlender said if there was any doubt there was a problem with the code, it was made clear by Ramaphosa's silence. 

"The president did not challenge this case because he knows the deficits of the code and, in the first round of litigation before the high court, the president elected to file many affidavits. But he did not file an affidavit explaining why this code was constitutional. He never sought to explain the approach taken by the code as he is aware there is no explanation," said Budlender 

He went on to submit that "the code ought to be declared invalid".

"Of course, let me say that the remedy we seek is not a reading in, it is not a mandamus, it's not even an interim reading; it is simply a declaration of invalidity, suspended for 12 months looking forward, so that the president can reformulate the code in a way that deals with this difficulty. So you are not tying Ramaphosa's hands, and you are not in any way, with respect, causing any difficulty in this regard."

He said the Executive Ethics Act, from which the code was derived, in an attempt to give clarity on what members were meant to disclose, had actually done the exact opposite and caused more confusion.

These arguments were made and upheld at the Pretoria High Court, which declared the code unconstitutional.

As such, AmaBhungane was seeking that the high court's order of constitutional invalidity be confirmed.

Budlender said the code didn't provide the necessary specificity as required by the Ethics Act - it merely repeated the Act's provisions, instead of outlining what should be disclosed in some detail. 

Advocate Stuart Wilson, the court-appointed amicus (given that Ramaphosa did not oppose this leg), argued that it was not the code that was unconstitutional, but the Executive Members Act, which was too broad, and interfered with permissible policy decisions taken by the code. 

He said: "If ministers must only disclose the donations they are aware of, and not those they are unaware of, then how does the minister go about looking for campaigns that supported their ascension to a particular party office, if the law contradicts itself?"


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
amabhunganeconstitutional courtcyril ramaphosacourtsmedia
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4836 votes
No
53% - 5387 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.62
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.70
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.75
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,842.22
-0.8%
Silver
21.73
-1.1%
Palladium
2,012.50
-1.3%
Platinum
971.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
121.67
+1.8%
Top 40
65,431
+0.2%
All Share
72,095
+0.2%
Resource 10
76,948
-1.4%
Industrial 25
78,302
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,988
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo