55m ago

add bookmark

Judgment reserved in Public Protector case over impeachment rules

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
PHOTO: Jan Gerber, News24
  • The Western Cape High Court reserved judgment in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application against Parliament.
  • Mkhwebane asked the court to declare the National Assembly's rules for the impeachment of a Chapter 9 head unconstitutional and invalid.
  • Democracy in Action, an organisation supporting Mkhwebane, brought a similar application.

Judgment has been reserved on Friday in applications to set aside the National Assembly's rules for the impeachment of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.

This past week, the Western Cape High Court heard an application from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to have the rules declared unconstitutional and invalid and Democracy in Action (DiA), an NPO that supports her, asked the court for a declaratory order that the National Assembly failed to pass legislation to remove the Public Protector and other heads of Chapter 9 institutions from office.

The National Assembly adopted the rules in December 2019.

Within days, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone lodged the first motion for Mkhwebane's removal. After National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise approved this motion, Mazzone withdrew it and lodged another, with more substantiation for the charges against Mkhwebane.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE | PODCAST: The Story - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

Her application, which was heard from Monday to Wednesday, is the second part to her application. In the first, she unsuccessfully asked the High Court to stay Parliament's removal proceedings pending the outcome of the current application.

On 16 March, the National Assembly voted to impeach Mkhwebane. This after an independent three-person panel recommended this after finding prima facie grounds for her removal.

This three-person, independent panel proved to be one of the most hotly debated aspects to the case, with advocate Dali Mpofu SC, appearing for Mkhwebane, arguing Modise did not have the right to appoint judges and that Parliament could not outsource its work. 

ALSO READ | Public Protector case: 'Doubtful' that Democracy in Action acts in public interest, says Modise's lawyers

Advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC, appearing for Modise, argued while the speaker had asked political parties in Parliament to nominate suitable candidates to sit on the independent panel, she was not obliged to appoint the panel members from among those nominees.

This would avoid the perception that a judge was aligned to a particular political party, he added.

Judges Elizabeth Baartman and Mokgoatji Dolamo questioned Breitenbach on this aspect.

Advocate Steven Budlender SC, appearing for the DA, said it did not concern the Bench in this case.

He added the panel only advised Parliament and did not make a final decision, and Parliament was entitled to seek advice.

Modise is the first respondent and the president the second as well as all heads of Chapter 9 institutions and parties represented in Parliament, albeit not all of them are participating in the case.

The DA is opposing Mkhwebane's application, while the ATM, UDM and PAC support it.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is also a respondent to the DiA's application. 

Judge Lister Nuku heard the case with Baartman and Dolamo.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Public Protector case: 'Doubtful' that Democracy in Action acts in public interest, says Modise's...
Public Protector case: Mpofu questions separation of powers
Karyn Maughan | Judge's questions in Mkhwebane case highlight fear caused by attacks on courts
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanethandi modisedali mpofuwestern capecourts
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 167 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
6% - 60 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
78% - 817 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.72
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,877.34
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,779.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,151.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.69
+0.2%
Top 40
61,445
+0.3%
All Share
67,724
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,776
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,620
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,639
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun 2021

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo