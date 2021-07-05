35m ago

Judicial Conduct Committee inquiry into Zionist Federation complaint into Judge Desai starts

Jenni Evans
  • The Judicial Conduct Committee is inquiring into a complaint against Judge Siraj Desai. 
  • The SA Zionist Federation complained to the Judicial Service Commission about his support for pro-Palestine lobby groups and activities.
  • Desai has until 14 July to respond to the allegations against him and the committee will decide whether to move to a formal hearing. 

The Judicial Conduct Committee is inquiring into a complaint by the SA Zionist Federation against former Western Cape High Judge Siraj Desai over his pro-Palestine activities. 

The complaint spans the period between 2009 and 2020, where Desai is accused of becoming involved in political controversy while a sitting judge, and siding with movements for Palestinian rights. 

The federation alleges that by aligning himself with these movements and declarations on the Palestinian situation, he breached the Judicial Service Commission Act and the Code of Judicial Conduct. 

The federation alleges that Desai:

 - Became involved in political controversy;

- Used or lent the prestige of judicial office to advance his own private interests, or others;

- Failed to recuse himself in a matter where there was a possible conflict of interest;

- Became involved in extra-judicial activities in breach of the impartiality rules; and

- Became involved in activities incompatible with judicial office. 

The complaint starts with Desai's participation in the planned "Gaza Freedom March" in Egypt in 2009, which did not go ahead, and his support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign. 

The federation also cited other activities that it said Desai had been involved in, including not recusing himself from a BDS protest-related matter before him in court.

It alleged these conflicted with his duties as a judicial officer. 

It said Desai had also praised Iranian political and religious leader Ayatollah Khomeini and attended a meeting with Hamas leaders and the ANC.

"That the respondent supports both the goals of the BDS, a boycott of the State of Israel and anti-Zionists and pro-Palestinian activists is incontestable," the federation complained. 

It said Desai was appointed the Legal Services Ombud last year and doubts whether he could adjudicate matters impartially, given his allegedly not abiding by the codes required of a judge.

Desai, through his spokesperson, Professor Usuf Chikte, previously said he was unapologetic in his stance in, "... condemnation of apartheid Israel and in defence of Palestinians that are persecuted by the unjust laws and war crimes conducted against them, crimes against humanity that apartheid Israel is prosecuting, for which they deserve a place in the dock in the ICC".

He accused the federation of, "... employing hasbara tactics in its retaliatory and vindictive attacks on Judge Desai in an attempt to gain ground in the growing media war to curtail the growing media losses they are suffering in a narrative unfolding in relation to the persecution and liquidation of Palestinians".

Desai has until 12 July to reply, and then the federation will be invited to respond.

The JCC will then decide whether it will be necessary to conduct a formal hearing. 

