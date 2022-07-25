41m ago

add bookmark

Judicial Service Commission recommends Hlophe's suspension to Ramaphosa

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Hlophe. (Photo: Gallo Images)
John Hlophe. (Photo: Gallo Images)
  • A full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed Judge President John Hlophe's challenge to the Judicial Services Commission process that led to him being found guilty of impeachable gross misconduct.
  • The same court later granted Hlophe leave to appeal that ruling based largely on the fact he is the first judge in South African history to face impeachment.
  • The JSC has now recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa he suspend Hlophe, pending the National Assembly's vote on whether he should be removed from office.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has resolved to recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa he suspend Judge President John Hlophe, pending a vote by the National Assembly on whether he should be impeached.

In a statement released late on Monday, the JSC said it had "deliberated and resolved to advise the president to suspend Judge President Hlophe in terms of Section 177[3] of the Constitution".  

"This is following the decision of the JSC on 25 August 2021 made in terms of Section 20 [3] of the Judicial Service Commission Act 9 of 1994 that Judge President Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct." 

Several weeks ago, Hlophe was granted the right to appeal a High Court ruling that endorsed the legality of the JSC investigation and vote, which led to him facing impeachment.

While finding Hlophe's leave to appeal application lacked merit, a full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg nonetheless granted it, on the basis it "raised matters of significant public importance" - primarily because Hlophe may become the first judge in South African history to be removed from office. 

Now, following a virtual meeting, the JSC has voted in favour of recommending to Ramaphosa that Hlophe should be suspended under the provisions of Section 177(3) of the Constitution.

Hlophe previously launched an urgent bid to block his possible suspension by Ramaphosa, pending his later unsuccessful challenge to the JSC process that resulted in him being found guilty of alleged gross misconduct for attempting to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then-ANC president Jacob Zuma in 2008.

READ | Hlophe granted leave to appeal his 'unprecedented' case

Zuma was, at the time, challenging the legality of warrants used by the later disbanded Scorpions to seize 93 000 pages of corruption trial evidence against him. Had Zuma succeeded in that case, which he did not, the State's Arms Deal corruption prosecution against him would have been significantly damaged.

Evidence led at the JSC Tribunal tasked with investigating Hlophe revealed he had told justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta, among other things, Zuma was being persecuted just as he (Hlophe) had been persecuted.

He told both justices he believed the Supreme Court of Appeal, which upheld the legality of the warrants in a majority ruling, had "got it wrong".

Ultimately, the Tribunal found Hlophe had embarked on a premeditated campaign to influence Jafta and Nkabinde in their evaluation of Zuma's case, including telling Nkabinde there was no case against Zuma and people would lose their jobs when he became president.

It recommended Hlophe should face impeachment, paving the way for the JSC to recommend he be suspended.

But, in response to Hlophe's attempt to block his possible suspension (on the back of the gross misconduct finding made against him), the JSC indicated it would not recommend to Ramaphosa the judge president be suspended.

Hlophe then dropped the case.

Now, after the full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg largely eviscerated Hlophe's various attacks on the gross misconduct investigation against him and JSC's endorsement of it (and with many of his most fervent supporters no longer serving as members of the commission), the JSC position on Hlophe's suspension has shifted.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jsccyril ramaphosajohn hlophejudiciarypolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 2906 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 8564 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 2982 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.21
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,718.38
-0.5%
Silver
18.43
-0.9%
Palladium
2,008.50
-1.9%
Platinum
883.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,433
-0.5%
All Share
67,750
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,494
-0.4%
Industrial 25
84,274
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,108
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo