1h ago

add bookmark

Jukskei River drownings: Woman traumatised after seeing her children, mother swept away during baptism

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The family of a 3-month-old baby, who was swept away in the Jukskei River, is hopeful she will be found.
  • Snenhlanhla Renqe was with her mother, grandmother, and three-year-old brother at a baptism ceremony when the incident happened.
  • Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the search and rescue team would resume the search for Snenhlanhla on Thursday.

The family of a three-month-old baby, who was among the group of congregants who were swept away in the Jukskei River in Johannesburg over the weekend, is hopeful rescuers will recover her body.

Snenhlanhla Renqe was swept away on Saturday during a baptism ceremony performed by a "prophet". She was with her mother, grandmother Sheila Renqe, and three-year-old brother Elethu Renqe. Her mother was the only survivor in their family.

Her aunt, Queen Nyumbeka, told News24 the family would combine the funerals if the baby's body was found.

READ | Jukskei River baptism: Death toll climbs to 15, rescuers still looking for missing infant

She said the pastor operated the church informally in an open field and occasionally took congregants to the river for baptism ceremonies, depending on his prophecy.

"My sister was the one who usually congregated with other believers. I would not say the whole family were members of that church.

"From what I have heard, there is no church [building]. Congregants regularly meet in an open field, and if the pastor prophesied about a baptism of one of them, then they would go to the river. We hear he helped people," Nyumbeka added.

She said the mother was traumatised by the loss of so many family members. At the moment, Nyumbeka said, the family was praying for the discovery of the baby's body so that the mother could get closure.

Rescue worker cutting trees with chainsaw to clear path
Rescue personnel continuing with a search effort at the Jukskei River in Johannesburg.
Gallo Images PHOTO: Morapedi Mashashe, Gallo Images, Daily Sun
Rescue workers with paddle and boat in river
Search operations continue for missing people who were swept away while attending a baptism in the Jukskei River in Johannesburg.
News24 Screenshot

According to Nyumbeka, the baby was in the pastor's arms when the raging water swept her away.

"My sister had the child, but she asked the pastor to hold her so she could try and save her mother and Elethu.

"When she realised she could not save them, she turned to the pastor to get Snenhlanhla, but she was not there. When she asked where she was, all the pastor could say was: 'I'm sorry'," she added.

On Wednesday, City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) recovered the body of a 15th person that had been swept away.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said rescuers would resume the search for Snenhlanhla on Thursday.

"We hope that if luck is on our side, we will recover the baby and give the family closure," Mulaudzi said.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgdrowningsreligionsearch and rescueaccidents
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
22% - 2497 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 3402 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 5439 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.16
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.92
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.05
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,783.59
-0.1%
Silver
22.72
+0.0%
Palladium
1,862.50
+0.5%
Platinum
1,010.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
77.17
-2.8%
Top 40
68,029
+0.2%
All Share
74,082
+0.1%
Resource 10
72,518
-0.9%
Industrial 25
91,769
+1.1%
Financial 15
15,582
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K

07 Dec

Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo