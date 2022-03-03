Julius Malema's firearm trial: Andile Lungisa in court to support the EFF leader

Andile Lungisa and Julius Malema were seen chatting during Malema's rifle trial in East London.

Lungisa was the deputy president of the ANC Youth League, between 2008 and 2011, under Malema's leadership.

Lungisa said he would continue to support Malema.

Former ANC Youth League deputy president Andile Lungisa was in the East London Regional Court on Thursday to support EFF leader Julius Malema in his rifle assault case.

Lungisa served as Malema's deputy in the ANC Youth League between 2008 and 2011.

Malema was expelled by the party's disciplinary committee, which was chaired by Derek Hanekom, in February 2012.

He was found guilty of fomenting divisions and bringing the party into disrepute.

During a court adjournment in Malema's trial, Lungisa told News24 he supported Malema because he was fighting for economic freedom in their lifetime.

Lungisa said he was a firm believer of what the EFF stood for, but his court visit should not be seen as a display of interest to join EFF.

Lungisa said:

I am here as both an ANC member and as an individual. Even when I am sleeping or waking up, I am an ANC member. This is the former president of the ANC Youth League - a revolutionary continuing with the perspective of economic freedom in our lifetime. We need a united front in order to change the situation in our country.

Lungisa and Malema have stayed loyal to each other throughout the years.

When Lungisa was imprisoned in September 2020, Malema tweeted that he would make an effort to get him out of jail.

Lungisa was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was found guilty of smashing a glass jug on the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser during a scuffle in the Nelson Mandela Bay council in 2016.

Malema turned 41 on Thursday and spent half of his day in court.

EFF members sing for their leader Julius Malema during lunch adjourment at the East London Regional Court on Thursday. Malema, on trial for charges relating to the Firearms Act, turns 41 today. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/Rkn6vY1hEE — Malibongwe Dayimani (@MaliDayimani) March 3, 2022

He faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.



His bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act and failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person's property.

Snyman is accused of handing the weapon to Malema.

The trial continues.

