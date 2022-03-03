1h ago

add bookmark

Julius Malema's firearm trial: Andile Lungisa in court to support the EFF leader

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andile Lungisa in court to support his former president in the ANC Youth League Julius Malema.
Andile Lungisa in court to support his former president in the ANC Youth League Julius Malema.
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Andile Lungisa and Julius Malema were seen chatting during Malema's rifle trial in East London. 
  • Lungisa was the deputy president of the ANC Youth League, between 2008 and 2011, under Malema's leadership. 
  • Lungisa said he would continue to support Malema.

Former ANC Youth League deputy president Andile Lungisa was in the East London Regional Court on Thursday to support EFF leader Julius Malema in his rifle assault case.

Lungisa served as Malema's deputy in the ANC Youth League between 2008 and 2011. 

Malema was expelled by the party's disciplinary committee, which was chaired by Derek Hanekom, in February 2012. 

He was found guilty of fomenting divisions and bringing the party into disrepute. 

READ | Malema spends 41st birthday in East London court facing firearms charge

During a court adjournment in Malema's trial, Lungisa told News24 he supported Malema because he was fighting for economic freedom in their lifetime. 

Lungisa said he was a firm believer of what the EFF stood for, but his court visit should not be seen as a display of interest to join EFF. 

Lungisa said: 

I am here as both an ANC member and as an individual. Even when I am sleeping or waking up, I am an ANC member. This is the former president of the ANC Youth League - a revolutionary continuing with the perspective of economic freedom in our lifetime. We need a united front in order to change the situation in our country.

Lungisa and Malema have stayed loyal to each other throughout the years.

When Lungisa was imprisoned in September 2020, Malema tweeted that he would make an effort to get him out of jail.  

Lungisa was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

EXCLUSIVE | Malema prosecutor said to have resigned over fears of being 'branded a racist'

He was found guilty of smashing a glass jug on the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser during a scuffle in the Nelson Mandela Bay council in 2016. 

Malema turned 41 on Thursday and spent half of his day in court. 

He faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

His bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act and failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person's property.

Snyman is accused of handing the weapon to Malema.

The trial continues.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsjulius malemaeastern capeeast londoncourts
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
37% - 3648 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
63% - 6305 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.18
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,928.95
+0.0%
Silver
25.16
-0.6%
Palladium
2,757.50
+2.9%
Platinum
1,086.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
112.93
+7.1%
Top 40
70,957
-0.1%
All Share
77,462
-0.1%
Resource 10
88,064
-0.2%
Industrial 25
84,987
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,401
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo