July unrest: Bonginkosi Khanyile provides sick note to court to explain previous absence

Bonginkosi Khanyile avoided arrest by providing a medical certificate on his return to court on Friday.

Khanyile missed his last court date on charges of incitement to commit public violence during the July unrest.

He will return to court in February for pre-trial processes.

Bonginkosi Khanyile avoided another arrest when the Durban Magistrate's Court received a medical certificate explaining why he had not arrived for his court appearance on Monday.

Khanyile faces charges of incitement to commit public violence during the July unrest, which saw businesses torched and looted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal mainly. More than 300 people were killed.

He also faces a charge relating to the Disaster Management Act. These typically concern alleged violations of regulations put in place during the Covid-19 lockdown, such as limitations on gatherings and curfew times.

When Khanyile did not arrive for his court appearance on 13 December, a warrant was prepared, but as is usually the case, it was held over for an explanation to be provided.

"Today (Friday) in court, Khanyile provided a medical certificate for his absence. This was accepted by the court, and the matter was postponed to 8 February 2022 for a pre-trial conference," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

Khanyile is well known for his leadership role in the FeesMustFall movement, which challenged university fee funding models, the outsourcing of staff instead of hiring them directly, the presence of colonial-era statues and names at campuses, and a call for a syllabus that also recognises African research.

Khanyile was arrested in Johannesburg on 20 August and was granted bail on payment of R5 000.

News24 reported previously that the Hawks had showed three videos in court as part of its substantiation of the allegations against him.

The first video, taken on 10 July, was of Khanyile addressing a packed Shoprite store in Durban, where he called on people to support former president Jacob Zuma by requesting his release from jail.

The second video of Khanyile was taken at the height of the unrest. Khanyile was speaking at Warwick Junction taxi rank in Durban, where he allegedly urged people involved in the unrest to continue to do so until Zuma was released.

The third video was taken in Howick, where Khanyile held a solitary protest, again calling for the release of Zuma.

A condition of bail is that he does not tweet.