July unrest: Eight more alleged instigators in court on charges of public violence

Eight people accused of instigating last year's July unrest appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

In the latest batch of court appearances were Siyabonga Percival Shandu, Lihle Charmaine Mnguni, Jabulani Radebe, Swelihle Prudence Shembe, Sethembile Precious Sithole, Philisiwe Precious Zungu, Psychology Fika Malope and Nhlanhla Leonard Ndlovu.

They were all charged with conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said it brought the total to 34 people arrested in relation to the riots.

Last week, the Hawks arrested 21 people in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.





The group of eight was granted R3 000 bail each. Their bail conditions include being restricted from posting information about the case on social media.

They are also required to inform the investigating officer when travelling outside the province or when they change their residential addresses and contact numbers.

Ramkisson-Kara said the matter would return to court on 26 August.

More than 300 people died during the unrest, which mainly affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. It was sparked by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was in contempt of a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission.