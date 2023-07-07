58m ago

July unrest: House arrest and community service for 'Woolies looter'

Nkosikhona Duma
Mbuso Moloi.
  • A Durban man, captured in viral video footage during the July 2021 civil unrest, will face 18 months house arrest and perform community service of 16 hours per month.
  • Mbuso Moloi was sentenced in the Durban Regional Court on Friday.
  • In March, he pleaded guilty to looting a Woolworths outlet in Durban while driving a vehicle which had a number plate that did not correspond with the licence disk.

The Durban Regional Court has sentenced 32-year-old Mbuso Moloi, the so-called Woolworths looter, to a three-year prison sentence, which is wholly suspended for five years.

Moloi, who pleaded guilty to theft and contravention of traffic regulations in March, will, however, be subjected to 18 months of correctional supervision under house arrest.

In addition, he also has to perform 16 hours of free community service every month.

The total number of months for the community service will be determined by the correctional services commissioner.  

Moloi was thrust into the spotlight after being identified from viral cellphone footage taken during the July 2021 civil unrest.

In the video, Moloi is seen exiting a Woolworths outlet in Glenwood, Durban central, with a basket full of items that he did not pay for and then entering a luxurious Mercedes-Benz vehicle, for which the number plate did not correspond with the licence disk.

During his plea earlier in the year, Moloi said he had taken a few items, including washing powder and juice.

On Friday, State prosecutor Vishalan Moodley called on Magistrate Melanie de Jager to impose a direct prison sentence for Moloi, referring to his offence as serious.

However, this was opposed by defence lawyer, advocate Willie Lombard, who argued that Moloi was remorseful.

Mbuso Moloi, the alleged 'Mercedes looter', was caught on video carrying goods taken from a Woolworths store in Glenwood, Durban.

He called on the court to impose a R15 000 fine and a wholly suspended sentence.

However, De Jager opted to go with the recommendation of a social worker tasked with compiling a pre-sentence report on the matter.

During Friday’s court proceedings, the social worker said a suspended sentence would be too lenient, while direct imprisonment would be too harsh.

Moloi is also expected to attend anger management classes and skills development programmes at his own expense as part of his rehabilitation. 


