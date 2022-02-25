July unrest: 'I knew something was coming,' but didn't receive any intelligence - Cele

The hearings into the July Unrest that claimed over 300 lives continued on Friday with Police Minister Bheki Cele on the hot seat.

In his testimony, Cele reiterated his previous statements that police did not receive information about the unrest that would break out following former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment.

He claimed that he knew that something was coming but that police didn't receive any intelligence on the trouble that was brewing.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said he knew something was coming and that unrest was brewing in KwaZulu-Natal leading up to former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment, but that he had received no intelligence on it.



Cele was testifying on Friday in the Gauteng leg of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July 2021 unrest that left more than 300 people dead in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

He said there had been no intelligence received prior to the unrest, which contributed greatly to the lack of preparedness in dealing with the situation.

"At the time, the unrest had already started brewing amongst people in KwaZulu-Natal. It was as though KZN was under a politically sick climate during the days leading up to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

"I knew something was coming and had ordered the head of police to keep more officers on the ground in case something would break, however, there was no response from the intelligence," Cele said.

Cele added:

Another reason that contributed greatly to the intelligence not being received was internal issues that had been going on from December 2020 prior to the July unrest.

According to Cele, December 2020 was the last time he had any communication with the SAPS Crime Intelligence.

At the time, said Cele, Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Peter Jacobs and five fellow officers from the division were being suspended following accusations of not acting properly on some sections of the law.

In his testimony, Cele recalled receiving a report from the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) that Jacobs was being suspended.

He questioned that decision, saying it was supposed to have been a conversation between the IGI and himself.

"I had requested to discuss the matter of removal, but it seems I was blocked from the discussion and the National Commissioner then favoured to suspend the head of the IC."

