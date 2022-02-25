1h ago

add bookmark

July unrest: 'I knew something was coming,' but didn't receive any intelligence - Cele

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The hearings into the July Unrest that claimed over 300 lives continued on Friday with Police Minister Bheki Cele on the hot seat.
  • In his testimony, Cele reiterated his previous statements that police did not receive information about the unrest that would break out following former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment.
  • He claimed that he knew that something was coming but that police didn't receive any intelligence on the trouble that was brewing.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said he knew something was coming and that unrest was brewing in KwaZulu-Natal leading up to former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment, but that he had received no intelligence on it.

Cele was testifying on Friday in the Gauteng leg of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July 2021 unrest that left more than 300 people dead in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

READ | July unrest: Bheki Cele says he was shut out of intelligence briefings before looting, violence

He said there had been no intelligence received prior to the unrest, which contributed greatly to the lack of preparedness in dealing with the situation.

The SAHRC heard evidence from Soweto and Alexandra
The SAHRC heard evidence from Soweto and Alexandra Community leaders about the July unrest.

"At the time, the unrest had already started brewing amongst people in KwaZulu-Natal. It was as though KZN was under a politically sick climate during the days leading up to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. 

"I knew something was coming and had ordered the head of police to keep more officers on the ground in case something would break, however, there was no response from the intelligence," Cele said.

Cele added:

Another reason that contributed greatly to the intelligence not being received was internal issues that had been going on from December 2020 prior to the July unrest.

According to Cele, December 2020 was the last time he had any communication with the SAPS Crime Intelligence.

At the time, said Cele, Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Peter Jacobs and five fellow officers from the division were being suspended following accusations of not acting properly on some sections of the law.

In his testimony, Cele recalled receiving a report from the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) that Jacobs was being suspended.

He questioned that decision, saying it was supposed to have been a conversation between the IGI and himself.

"I had requested to discuss the matter of removal, but it seems I was blocked from the discussion and the National Commissioner then favoured to suspend the head of the IC."

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki celegautengjohannesburgunrest
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
59% - 1841 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
41% - 1297 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.27
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Gold
1,887.48
-0.9%
Silver
24.04
-0.8%
Palladium
2,326.00
-3.8%
Platinum
1,059.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
99.08
+2.3%
Top 40
67,525
+0.5%
All Share
74,027
+0.5%
Resource 10
78,838
-1.1%
Industrial 25
85,966
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,840
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo