July unrest instigators could face terrorism-related charges

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
Smoke rises from a Makro building set on fire in Umhlanga, north of Durban, during the July unrest.
PHOTO: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP
  • The NPA has applied to have terrorism-related charges added to the charge sheet of the 61 July Unrest accused.
  • The courtroom was packed to capacity with a heavy security contingent and a large contingent of lawyers present.
  • The matter was postponed to May 2023 for further investigations. 

Sixty-one people accused of instigating public violence in a bid to free former president Jacob Zuma last year could have terrorism-related charges added to their list of crimes, the Durban Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng were plunged into chaos in July 2021 after the embattled former president was sentenced to 15 months for defying a Constitutional Court order. The court heard that the accused all belonged to the same WhatsApp group called "Free Zuma Coordinators".

The large contingent of accused – who face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson – were arrested through August and October.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara advised the court of the institution's intention to launch a court application that would also charge the 61 accused with terrorism-related crimes under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Act.

The State asked for a lengthy postponement to 12 May 2023, saying it needed time for further investigations.

Detectives will peruse thousands of pages of data and pour over records belonging to 100 cell phones confiscated as evidence. It's believed the evidence contains alleged plans to fuel the flames of civil unrest which were made via WhatsApp chats.


In July last year, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment when he chose not to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in which he was implicated.

Soon after, careful coordination appeared to unfold as vital areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were targeted, with threats to national key points emerging.

This led to wanton looting that police could do little to quell.

Just over a week of chaos ensued but when the dust began to settle, it left KwaZulu-Natal reeling. Over 350 were killed, R50 billion in damages were recorded and 150 000 jobs were lost. 


