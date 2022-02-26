1h ago

add bookmark

July unrest: It had nothing to do with hunger or poverty, police minister tells SAHRC

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The police minister has described the unrest that gripped South Africa in July last year as a "failed insurrection".
  • The attacks were communicated and coordinated on social media platforms, Bheki Cele told the SA Human Rights Commission.
  • He testified that the situation had nothing to do with hunger or poverty, but everything to do with people who wanted to forcefully and violently change the system.

Police Minister Bheki Cele reiterated the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa when he described the civil unrest that occurred in South Africa in July last year as a "failed insurrection".

The minister was testifying during the last leg of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the unrest that caused destruction and led to widespread looting in South Africa in July last year.

He told SAHRC provincial manager, advocate Lloyd Lotz, that the attacks during the unrest were hybrid and focused on three things: targeted selection; extensive looting by people from informal settlements near to malls and warehouses; and attacks on important interprovincial arterial roads.

Cele said he believed the attacks were planned, communicated and protested via social media platforms, such as Twitter and open WhatsApp groups.

"Big campaigns were created by crowds to delegitimise police officials and scare them off so that the process of mitigating the unrest would be slowed down," Cele said.

He said he even received a message that came across as a threat directed at the police. The message stated that if police officers who left Emlazi returned to the area, they would not find their wives and children.

Cele saw this as a clear indication that people were not protesting because something needed to be corrected. They wanted to cause destruction instead, he said.

Social media posts called for the destruction of water systems, for the reservoir to be broken down and for the oil line from Durban to Johannesburg to be burst.

But, it didn't end there.

READ | July unrest: Police minister tells SAHRC about budgetary constraints, inadequate resources

Cele recalled receiving a broadcast message about a call for Pietermaritzburg hospitals to be burnt down. He said he alerted the provincial commissioner about the matter.

The minister added that police stations were almost a point of target because crowds thought they could easily be broken into.

Cele said:

They were adamant on getting guns from the police station and threatened to kill police officials who resisted.

This, according to Cele ultimately proved that the situation had nothing to do with hunger or poverty but everything to do with people who wanted to forcefully and violently change the system.

Cele said Mpumalanga almost became caught up in the unrest when protesters tried to create truck blockades in Ermelo. There were similar attempts in the Eastern Cape and the North West. But the attempts failed because local residents refused to participate.

This, according to Cele, allowed the SAPS to concentrate more on Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister indicated that in the absence of the relevant intelligence reports, police structures went to KZN and engaged with the police and committee structures to gauge the mood and diffuse the tensions.

During the hearing, Cele said that in the midst of crisis, when there were indications of a possible massacre and the death of black people in the Indian community of Phoenix, he engaged directly with the people.

"Elements of criminality, racial issues and the abuse of the legitimate structure of private securities were clear at that time, which then led to many more perpetrators being arrested," Cele added.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrcbheki celekwazulu-nataldurbanpoliceunrestcrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
58% - 1936 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
42% - 1426 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.30
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,889.54
0.0%
Silver
24.27
0.0%
Palladium
2,367.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,060.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
67,719
+0.8%
All Share
74,206
+0.7%
Resource 10
79,348
-0.4%
Industrial 25
85,988
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,851
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo