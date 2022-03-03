1h ago

add bookmark

July unrest: Lamola 'concerned' that no ringleaders have been arrested yet, SAHRC inquiry hears

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A suspected looter pulls a few items along the ground outside a vandalised mall in Vosloorus.
A suspected looter pulls a few items along the ground outside a vandalised mall in Vosloorus.
MARCO LONGARI / AFP
  • Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said it was concerning that no masterminds or high-profile individuals behind the violence were arrested following the July unrest. 
  • Lamola said what happened to the 36 victims in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal should have never happened in any democratic country or democratic society.
  • He said there had been a lot of violent protests over the years, but nothing prepared the country for the July unrest. 

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed on Thursday that no ringleaders had been arrested for the widespread July unrest, but those responsible must be punished.

Lamola told the SA Human Rights Commission hearing into the unrest, that he was concerned no masterminds or high-profile individuals behind the violence were arrested, but he could not instruct the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on how to do their jobs.

"It does concern me, but it can only end there. I cannot instruct the NPA and police who and how they must arrest. Hopefully, with the information at their disposal, they, at some stage, will be able to arrest the mastermind behind the unrest.

GRAPHIC | #UnrestSA: Counting the cost of rioting and looting

"It is important that they get arrested and send a message that no one is above the law and that there is no holy cow.

"People must be held accountable, and justice must prevail for those who has been murdered and the destruction of property," he said.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

Lamola also called for justice for the 36 victims who lost their lives during the unrest in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Justice must prevail for such victims in a manner that it restores their dignity as before the crimes were committed. Unfortunately, the scars are too deep because some lost their family, some have lost friends and some have been heavily injured in a manner that they can't go back to work. The loss of dignity is a huge irreparable harm.

READ | Nearly R120 million in cash looted from ATMs and banks during unrest

"What happened to the victims should have never happened in any democratic country or democratic society," he said.

More than 300 people died during the unrest, and the damage to the economy was estimated at R50 billion.

Evidence leader and the SAHRC's Gauteng manager, Buang Jones, asked Lamola if there were any signs that there would be unrest of this nature following years of violent protests in the country.

"Would you say the signs were there given the high prevalence of service delivery protests, incidents of mob justice and where people resort to self-help?" Jones asked.

Lamola replied: "What I can say is that indeed there had [been] a lot of violent protests building up over the years and obviously the anger with service delivery and anger with corruption.

"There have been signs that is indeed a ticking time bomb. The only thing that I think we were not clear on is whether it could escalate to the level we found ourselves in July.

"I doubt there could have been anyone who could have predicted, but there had been signs that slowly and slowly people were resorting to self-help and to anarchy to resolve some of the teething service delivery issues they were having including the corruption complaints they were having across the country."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ronald lamolagautengjohannesburgunrest
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
37% - 3648 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
63% - 6305 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.18
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,928.95
+0.0%
Silver
25.16
-0.6%
Palladium
2,757.50
+2.9%
Platinum
1,086.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
112.93
+7.1%
Top 40
70,957
-0.1%
All Share
77,462
-0.1%
Resource 10
88,064
-0.2%
Industrial 25
84,987
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,401
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo