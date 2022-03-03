July unrest: Lamola 'concerned' that no ringleaders have been arrested yet, SAHRC inquiry hears

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said it was concerning that no masterminds or high-profile individuals behind the violence were arrested following the July unrest.

Lamola said what happened to the 36 victims in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal should have never happened in any democratic country or democratic society.

He said there had been a lot of violent protests over the years, but nothing prepared the country for the July unrest.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed on Thursday that no ringleaders had been arrested for the widespread July unrest, but those responsible must be punished.



Lamola told the SA Human Rights Commission hearing into the unrest, that he was concerned no masterminds or high-profile individuals behind the violence were arrested, but he could not instruct the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on how to do their jobs.

"It does concern me, but it can only end there. I cannot instruct the NPA and police who and how they must arrest. Hopefully, with the information at their disposal, they, at some stage, will be able to arrest the mastermind behind the unrest.

"It is important that they get arrested and send a message that no one is above the law and that there is no holy cow.

"People must be held accountable, and justice must prevail for those who has been murdered and the destruction of property," he said.

Supplied GCIS

Lamola also called for justice for the 36 victims who lost their lives during the unrest in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal.



"Justice must prevail for such victims in a manner that it restores their dignity as before the crimes were committed. Unfortunately, the scars are too deep because some lost their family, some have lost friends and some have been heavily injured in a manner that they can't go back to work. The loss of dignity is a huge irreparable harm.

"What happened to the victims should have never happened in any democratic country or democratic society," he said.



More than 300 people died during the unrest, and the damage to the economy was estimated at R50 billion.

Evidence leader and the SAHRC's Gauteng manager, Buang Jones, asked Lamola if there were any signs that there would be unrest of this nature following years of violent protests in the country.

"Would you say the signs were there given the high prevalence of service delivery protests, incidents of mob justice and where people resort to self-help?" Jones asked.

Lamola replied: "What I can say is that indeed there had [been] a lot of violent protests building up over the years and obviously the anger with service delivery and anger with corruption.

"There have been signs that is indeed a ticking time bomb. The only thing that I think we were not clear on is whether it could escalate to the level we found ourselves in July.

"I doubt there could have been anyone who could have predicted, but there had been signs that slowly and slowly people were resorting to self-help and to anarchy to resolve some of the teething service delivery issues they were having including the corruption complaints they were having across the country."

