July unrest report: Fire Cele and Dlodlo - DA tells Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of a report into the July unrest.

The report found security services were unprepared for the unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Opposition political parties called on Ramaphosa to act against the security cluster.

The DA says the expert panel report into the July unrest is evidence enough for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire his intelligence cluster ministers.

The report was released on Monday.

It provides a gloomy picture of the security cluster's unpreparedness to deal with the looting and violence which affected Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The report concluded that security services failed to respond timeously to the unrest.

READ | Police, intelligence failed to stop July unrest - but executive also to blame, report finds

Opposition political parties pulled no punches.

The DA told Ramaphosa to fire Police Minister Bheki Cele as well as Ayanda Dlodlo, who previously served as state security minister.

"At the very least, Minister of Police Bheki Cele and then Minister of Intelligence Ayanda Dlodlo must be dropped from Cabinet immediately and entirely. In a functional democracy, their heads would have rolled long ago," DA leader John Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen believes the report proves that state security should be removed from the Presidency, and be independent.

In response to the unrest last year, Ramaphosa moved the state security ministry to his office. The agency now reports to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

READ | Nearly R120 million in cash looted from ATMs and banks during unrest

"Second, this report contains more than enough evidence for why an independent, credible and accountable state security apparatus is essential.

"The State Security Agency must be removed from the Presidency and reformed as per the recommendations of the 2018 High-Level Review Panel report into the State Security Agency, which has mostly been collecting dust till now," Steenhuisen said.

GOOD's Brett Herron said the report did very little to spell out who should be held accountable.

Herron, like Steenhuisen, pointed to the ANC's division as having a hand in the unrest.

READ | Pick n Pay lost R1.7bn in sales due to unrest and alcohol restrictions

Herron said recordings he submitted to the police revealed that instigators had foresight of the security cluster's lack of preparedness.



"The report is our last wake-up call to fix the many things we continue to speak about and make no progress on. These include the hollowing out of the state and its security institutions, the laissez-faire conduct of those appointed to the highest levels of government, but fail to attend to the security of our nation, when that is their job.

"The damage that is being done to our people and our state by the failure of the ANC to address its internal battles, and the complete failure of our country to address poverty, inequality and unemployment," Herron said.